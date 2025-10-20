Gus Poyet has been speaking about former club Sunderland

Former Sunderland boss Gus Poyet has hailed the Black Cats for their “flying” start to the new Premier League campaign.

Regis Le Bris’ men are currently seventh in the table, with 14 points to their name after eight matches, and continued their fine run of form with a 2-0 victory over struggling Wolves at the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon.

And in an appearance on Sky Sports News, the popular Uruguayan offered his thoughts on his old team, as well as his delight for Le Bris, who he previously met shortly after the Frenchman took over in the dugout on Wearside.

What has Gus Poyet said about Sunderland and Regis Le Bris?

When asked about Sunderland, Poyet replied: “Look, I mean, they're flying. The last few years, everybody knows this, the teams that came up, they struggled massively in the Premier League. And there is no right or wrong about playing the same style, maintaining some part of the group, spending big money. I mean, nobody knows the solution, but it looks to me that Sunderland recruited very, very well.

“I met the coach when he just arrived. I went to see them training when they were in pre-season in Spain. He gave me the impression that he knew exactly what he wanted and he's showing it, so I'm delighted for him. But also delighted for the fans because after you are in Sunderland, you know how much it means, the football team for the city. And I'm sure that they are now all excited and celebrating to be in the Premier League again.”

Elsewhere, Poyet - who has just won the South Korean K League with Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC - was also asked about the prospect of returning to European management in the near future.

He said: “It's a difficult one, that one, because they've been fantastic here. I mean, for people that don't know Korea, security here is 100% - not 99% -100%. The quality of life is super calm. There is no aggression in the stands. There is no kind of bad moments that sometimes, when things don't work, we have seen in certain parts of the world.

“Saying that, it is too far. It's too far. When you want to see your family, your friends... you know, most of my family, they are in London, and then I've got my rest of the family in Uruguay, which is even further, so it's a little bit like all over the world. Right now, I'm just concentrating on playing these five play-off games - the best way to not influence the end of the season with the other teams, to be fair to the other teams, and prepare for the cup, because we qualify as well for the cup final, which is the 6th of December, and if we are able to make the double, obviously, it makes the season even better.”

