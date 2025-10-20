Supporters on Facebook have responded to Vítor Pereira after he claimed the Black Cats didn’t deserve their win

Vítor Pereira’s post-match comments about Sunderland’s 2-0 victory over Wolves have sparked a fiery reaction among Black Cats supporters online. The Portuguese boss claimed that, in his opinion, Sunderland “didn’t play football to deserve to win,” despite a result that maintained Régis Le Bris’ side’s unbeaten home record.

Pereira criticised how his team started and ended the game, but insisted that Sunderland had also been poor in a first half they largely controlled.

"In my point of view, a poor first half from both teams, my opinion," Pereira said. “A lot of throw-ins to talk about. The first half, I need to talk about throw-ins, free kicks, and the time that we waste to do it. I don't see any game. I'm trying to remember what we did in the first half and what Sunderland did. The game was very poor, my opinion. This is my opinion.

The remarks drew hundreds of replies from supporters on the Sunderland Echo SAFC Facebook page, where fans were quick to defend their team’s performance and challenge Pereira’s assessment. Gary Stevens wrote: “It took Wolves 72 minutes to have a shot on target. By that point, we’d scored, hit the post, and had a goal disallowed.”

Andrew Cole responded: “Mop your tears and get back to shooting practice. 16 shots and 3 on target.” Gary Mackinnon added: “There’s only one statistic that counts!” Rob Keithley quipped: “Smart bloke this one is – got himself an extension to his contract a few weeks back, knowing the writing is on the wall. Mind the gap, mate.”

Brendan Jackson hit back strongly, saying: “He must have been asleep throughout the first half lol. It was Sunderland’s errors that gave Wolves the odd half-chance. Wolves would still be playing today and still not have scored.”

Mick Hinder added: “You can only beat what’s in front of you and Wolves didn’t.” Raab Stewart gave a balanced take: “To be honest, we did well in the first half, second half, they were the better team.” Jackie Thompson summed up many fans’ thoughts with: “We won. Simple.” Paul Adams simply asked: “Did he miss the first goal?” while Leighton Turnbull taunted the Wolves boss with a chant familiar to Wearside: “Sacked in the morning, you’re getting sacked in the morning.”

Steve Walker offered a more detailed defence of Sunderland’s display: “Sunderland outplayed them from the 10th to the 40th minute, dominated and should have been at least 2-0 at the break. Wolves had a lot of possession and caused problems in the second half, but in the end, Sunderland deserved the win. There are no bad teams in this league.”

Geoff Fowlie added: “It wasn’t one of our better performances, but three points is all that mattered, not the performance.” Rye Punder echoed that sentiment: “Should’ve won the game by half-time and could easily have lost it in the second half, but the result is what matters.”

Leslie Hughes agreed: “To be fair, I thought two could have been three. Fair comment.” Pauline Bainbridge commented: “Well, isn’t that a surprise. Neither did Wolves. Is he forgetting that if Isidor’s goal wasn’t marginally offside, we would have been two up in the first 20 minutes?”

Mark-the-Broker said: “The established Premier League team didn’t score and didn’t look likely to. A low-key second half from us (and we let them play a bit too much for my liking), but overall, the result was spot on.” Dean Baldassarra concluded: “Should’ve been 3-0 up by half-time. Sounds like bitterness to me.”

Mark Edwards summed up the general mood: “I was at the game. We played ok. Wolves are awful, mind. We deserved to win, though. Comes to something when we only play ok but still get three points in the top flight. Happy days.”

Alan Bateman joked: “They had one shot on target, not including the own goal.” Frank Tinmouth replied directly to Pereira: “OK, enjoy your trip back to Birmingham.” Nathan Baron added in response to the Wolves head coach’s comments: “Yeah, we deserved four or five.”

