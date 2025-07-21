Sunderland have been linked with an ambitious transfer raid for Granit Xhaka in recent times

Italian giants Inter Milan are now leading the race to sign Sunderland transfer target Granit Xhaka, according to reports.

The Black Cats have been heavily linked with a move for the Bayer Leverkusen star in recent days, with updates towards the back end of last week suggesting that the Premier League new boys have already tabled an offer of a three-year contract to the Swiss international.

Writing on X, The Telegraph reporter Mike McGrath said: “Sunderland's proposals for ex-Arsenal captain Granit Xhaka is a three-year deal. Bayer Leverkusen want a quick decision on the Swiss midfielder's future. ‘It won't be drawn out across the entire transfer window,’ said MD of Sport Simon Rolfes.”

What else has Simon Rolfes said about Granit Xhaka’s transfer future amid ongoing Sunderland links?

It is within this context that the aforementioned Rolfes has provided an update on Xhaka’s future, and has suggested that his side are in no rush to part company with the talent.

As quoted by Bild, he said: "Granit is a very important player for us – for the team and for the club. Our main interest is to keep him. Sure, there is interest in him, we need to talk to the player to find out what his ambitions are. But one thing is clear: a transfer would only happen if it was a win-win situation."

He added: "We still have three years left on the player's contract and are very happy with him. We have big goals for the next few years. Therefore, a transfer can only take place if it's good for all parties. We'll have to wait and see. But our goal is for Granit to stay with us."

Speaking recently, Rolfes also stated: “There is interest, but nothing has become concrete so far. Of course, we’re now in the phase where we’re finalising the squad - that’s obvious. Granit plays an important role in that, which is why it certainly won’t be an issue that drags on throughout the entire transfer window.

"There will still be some changes in the squad overall. But at some point, the squad has to be 95 percent complete - and Granit is an important part of that. So there will definitely be a decision sooner rather than later.”

What is the latest on Granit Xhaka’s transfer situation?

According to a fresh update from Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter have moved ahead of both Sunderland and Turkish outfit Fenerbahce in the race for Xhaka’s services. It is understood that the Serie A side have taken an interest in the 32-year-old, but will only make their move if Hakan Calhanoglu leaves for Galatasaray. At the present moment in time, that deal could be in jeopardy due to Inter’s high demands. Nevertheless, Xhaka has been identified as a viable replacement for the Turk, and it is suggested that he is more likely to move Milan than he is to Wearside or anywhere else.

