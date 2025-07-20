Sunderland reportedly offer Xhaka a three-year deal as Bayer Leverkusen demand clarity on midfielder’s future

Sunderland have reportedly offered former Arsenal captain Granit Xhaka a three-year contract – but Bayer Leverkusen are pushing for a quick resolution to the midfielder’s future.

According to The Telegraph’s Mike McGrath, the Black Cats remain firmly in the mix for the 32-year-old Switzerland international, who is being courted by multiple clubs this summer.

McGrath posted the following update via social media on Sunday: “Sunderland's proposals for ex-#Arsenal captain Granit Xhaka is a 3yr deal. Bayer Leverkusen want a quick decision on the Swiss midfielder's future. ‘It won't be drawn out across the entire transfer window,’ said MD of Sport Simon Rolfes.”

Xhaka joined Leverkusen from Arsenal last summer in a deal worth around £21.4million and was instrumental in their historic unbeaten Bundesliga-winning campaign. However, interest in the midfielder has grown this summer, with Sunderland among the clubs exploring what would be a statement signing.

Despite his age and limited resale value, Xhaka’s leadership, experience and technical qualities make him an attractive option for Régis Le Bris as Sunderland look to add top-flight pedigree to their midfield. Leverkusen’s managing director of sport, Simon Rolfes, has now made it clear the German side wants clarity on the player’s plans sooner rather than later. That could accelerate a decision in the coming days, with Sunderland reportedly ready to act if given the green light.

Xhaka still has three years left on his contract at the BayArena and remains a key figure at the club However, Leverkusen’s pursuit of other midfielders, combined with Xhaka’s high wages and Sunderland’s Premier League return, has opened the door to a potential move – though much will depend on whether the Swiss international sees Wearside as the right next step in his career.

The Telegraph’s report comes days after an update from Belgian journalist Sasha Tavolieri, who suggested that Sunderland’s ambitious pursuit of Granit Xhaka appears to have hit a major stumbling block, with the former Arsenal midfielder now leaning towards staying at Bayer Leverkusen this summer.

He tweeted over the weekend: “Despite Sunderland & Fenerbahçe approaches, Granit Xhaka now leaning toward staying at Bayer Leverkusen as he would be making a collective choice, his family reportedly struggling with the idea of leaving Germany. So far, NEOM SC was the most concrete approach came, but Saudis were unwilling to offer more than initial €8M bid, what Bayer 04 rejected asking €15M as counter proposal while the initial asking price was €12M.”

Sunderland have already agreed a £17.5million deal for Sassuolo’s Armand Laurienté and continue to explore multiple deals. While Xhaka may yet reconsider if circumstances shift later in the window, the deal currently looks like it is up in the air, with conflicting reports emerging over the weekend.

