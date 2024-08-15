'Got the gist' - David Prutton delivers Regis Le Bris verdict after early Sunderland showings
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has claimed that Sunderland manager Regis Le Bris has already “got the gist” of the club following the Black Cats’ opening day win over Championship rivals Cardiff City.
The Frenchman took all three points from a trip to the Welsh capital in his competitive debut last weekend, before naming a much-changed side that bowed out of the EFL Cup to Preston North End on Tuesday evening. Sunderland host Sheffield Wednesday at the Stadium of Light on Sunday, and ahead of that fixture, Prutton has offered his opinion on where the Black Cats find themselves in the early knockings of the new campaign.
Speaking on Sky Sports’ Championship Predictions podcast, he said: “Sunderland; a very Jack Clarke goal coming from a very Jack Clarke movement, and Luke O’Nien scoring possibly the easiest goal he’s ever going to score in his life [vs Cardiff]. “[O’Nien has been named club captain] And rightly so, to be fair. He’s been a captain of sorts for quite a long period there with Sunderland. He’s been quite responsible. Good lad as well.”
Prutton added: “They made managerial appointments, of course, which didn’t work out. They’ve now got a manager who seems very early on to have got the gist of what the remit is there.”
Turning his attention to Sunday’s opponents Wednesday, who themselves took all three points on the opening day with a resounding victory over Plymouth Argyle, the pundit said: “They were brilliant, Wednesday. Plymouth Argyle were very, very poor.
“But what Danny [Rohl, Wednesday manager] did in the tail-end of last season - and it looked pretty comfortable by that final game for the Owls, sauntering to safety - is hopefully something to build upon. A thumping 4-0 win helps the momentum going forward.”
Delivering his score prediction for Sunday’s clash on Wearside, Prutton opted for a 3-2 Sunderland loss.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.