The ex-Sunderland favourite has given his opinion on Anthony Patterson.

Former Sunderland striker Marco Gabbiadini has hit back at criticism of Black Cats goalkeeper Anthony Patterson, claiming that he is “sick of it”.

The 24-year-old has been at the centre of widespread debate in recent weeks, with certain sections of Sunderland’s fanbase questioning aspects of his performance in recent outings against Leeds United and Hull City in particular. Patterson’s form was once again brought under the microscope at the weekend after he conceded an equaliser in a 2-1 victory over Cardiff City. The goalkeeper felt he was fouled during the build-up to that goal, with subsequent replays suggesting that he may have had a case, and as the dust settles on that incident Gabbiadini has been quick to stick up for the Black Cats academy graduate.

When asked if he was concerned by Patterson’s recent form during an appearance on BBC Radio Newcastle’s Total Sport podcast, he said: “Absolutely not. I'm getting sick of it, actually. What's been wrong with his performances?

“I was going to mention it; on crosses, etcetera, it's the same criticisms that come up for him, I guess. I don't know if I was watching the wrong video, but I thought Patrick Roberts headed the ball into the net, out of Patterson's hands. Is that not what happened in the Hull game? I thought he flicked it on. I thought Patterson shouted for it, and Roberts headed it in the goal. How were they blaming Patterson? What else could he do? He comes out, shouts for the ball.

“One of our issues is, teams put the ball right in the mixer - the old-fashioned mixer, the Wimbledon mixer. Because we don't have the aerial power... That was our problem on Saturday, if we had one. Set pieces, Cardiff were more powerful. They won a lot of the skirmishes in the middle of the park because they're more powerful. But they aren't as good a footballing team as us. That's why we won the game.

“I think it's an easy thing to do [blame Patterson]. After the first goal at Hull, Patterson made another great save. He punched it out from underneath the bar. That's why they're putting it in there, because we've got somebody like Patrick Roberts on the near post. For me, you might as well send him up the field and occupy two defenders, rather than having him doing a job that he doesn't want to do.

“The Leeds game... the second goal at Leeds, maybe he made a bit of a mistake there. But look, he's made some fantastic saves as well in these games. The save he made on Saturday, against the post, was fantastic.

“People start wanting to come and dominate the box and run out and catch everything. The trouble with that is what happens on Saturday. He came a long way off his line and got caught out, and the ball was passed in the back of the net from behind him. So that's why you've got to be careful. I heard some sarcastic comments in the stand on Saturday. I couldn't believe it really. I don't know how he's being singled out at the moment.”

