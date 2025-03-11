Sunderland legend Marco Gabbiadini delivered a wide-ranging interview to the club’s in-house media team after the Cardiff City game

Former Sunderland hero Marco Gabbiadini has delivered a wide-ranging interview to the club’s in-house media channels discussing a number of topics.

The 57-year-old ex-Sunderland, Derby County and Crystal Palace spoke at length about Régis Le Bris’ options up front compared to other clubs in the Championship and praised the work of strikers Eliezer Mayenda and Wilson Isidor for their contributions so far this season.

Gabbiadini also spoke at length about his time at the club and Sunderland’s season so far under Le Bris, with the Black Cats hoping to win promotion to the Premier League from the Championship. Here, we take a look at everything Gabbiadini said:

Marco Gabbiadini on the positives at Sunderland so far this season

“They've been great, hasn't it? I mean, there's been so many positives this season,” Gabbiadini explained. “Obviously, we've seen players mature before our eyes, and a little bit more experience came into the side. Mepham added a great deal to the back four this year, and we've been really solid.

“Sometimes you see those little... I've been there, got the t-shirt, those fragilities that you get with being a younger player. But I think there's an honesty about this team that's really endearing to the fans. It's an emotional club, isn't it? The fans are very involved in the matches and the mood can really sway in the stadium at times. I can remember that from my days at Roker Park.

“But I think they're all behind the players. There aren't many players on that field, I think, or in the squad, who the fans have doubts about or any sort of conflict or anything. I think there's a real empathy with everything that's going on at the club at the moment.”

Marco Gabbiadini delivers Sunderland’s striker situation

“Yes, they've done great,” Gabbiadini told Sunderland’s YouTube channel when asked about Mayenda and Isidor after the Cardiff City game. “I mean, it's been an issue for us for quite a few seasons. I still think we're a little bit short up front. I think for the manager to have options and you look at the opposition quite often, they come and they've got three or four forwards on the bench and obviously that experience thing.

“So, it's been difficult. Losing Eliezer for so many games (earlier this season) has been a blow. I think that was a big blow for the manager. But he's come back, and he just looks really keen and desperate to get back to where he was at the start of the season. But Isidor's just fantastic to watch, isn't he? When he opens his legs, gets run-on defenders, I think he's very powerful.

“It is difficult, yet sometimes the spotlight is quite intense in the modern game because you can watch a chance back while you're still in the stadium on your phone and see if it was a bad miss. I scored quite a few goals, but I missed loads of chances as well. So, you have to just accept that and get on with it. And I think the sign of a good striker are the ones who are desperate to get more chances rather than hiding if they do miss an opportunity. And I think, as I said, that the honesty and integrity of the players is proof of that.”

Marco Gabbiadini on Sunderland playing the 5,000th league game

“When I came to this club, it took a while before social media and the internet,” Gabbiadini added. “You didn't know much about clubs. So, when I came up to the North East, then you get told about people like Charlie Hurley and obviously the 73 side. Those people, it gets ingrained in the history of the club, one of the first Football League clubs.

“So, there's great history, and it's always great to be part of that. I know the fans really; it's a big thing for the fans to be part of, although in recent decades, we haven't been at the top of the tables or in the top flight or winning Cups.

“But I still think the impact on the city is huge, the football club's impact on the city is huge and a fantastic landmark. I'm trying to work it out; probably two or three percent of those games I played. So, my little part, I hope it was good fun while it lasted.”

Marco Gabbiadini on the run-in and potential Wembley appearance

“I think we're seeing a few of those players coming back from injury,” Gabbiadini said when asked about the rest of Sunderland’s season. “Browne had a great start to the season, great to see him back in contention. You've got a bit of competition in centre-back, where the three main protagonists have all played brilliantly all season.

“And obviously, Eliezer giving a bit of options up front as well if the manager wants to make changes. So, it's important that he's got more players available. It has been a struggle at times through the season, but we're entering a part of the year which can be really difficult. You get teams like Cardiff today, they come up, you're not quite sure where they are in their season.

“Sometimes teams who are maybe three or six points above the relegation zone, they desperately want to get some more points on the board so they can take a deep breath and relax a little bit. So, you can't take anything for granted. You've got to work just as hard against a Leeds United or the bottom-of-the-table side. So, hopefully, the lads can do that and put a bit of pressure on.

“It's looking like an outside chance, a very outside chance for automatic promotion, but to go into those play-off finals in really good form and good nick is an important thing. Luckily, we have one at Wembley now, so we're not all as fearful about going to a play-off final. So, that would be the dream, wouldn't it?”