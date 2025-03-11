'I wanted to move...' - Sunderland star opens up on 'complicated' Black Cats transfer

Eliezer Mayenda has been speaking about his transfer to Sunderland.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland striker Eliezer Mayenda has opened up on the “complicated” transfer process that led to his move to the Stadium of Light.

The Spaniard signed for the Black Cats from FC Sochaux in the summer of 2023, and after a relatively slow start to life in England, has emerged as a key member of Regis Le Bris’ squad this season. Mayenda’s opening goal against Cardiff City on Saturday afternoon was his seventh in 28 Championship appearances this term, with the teenager having also contributed five assists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And now, in an interview with Spanish outlet AS, the promising starlet has discussed the series of events that led to his switch to Wearside. When asked about the influence of hit Netflix documentary Sunderland ‘Til I Die, he responded: “I have the feeling that everyone has seen that documentary. I had seen it too, so when they called me, I knew exactly which club we were talking about.

“I went to visit the facilities, met the president. We talked, and already at that moment I knew perfectly well that this was where I should be. The negotiations were a bit long because Sochaux didn’t want to let me go. “It was a bit of a complicated situation, but in the end, Sunderland put up the money that Sochaux asked for and I was able to come to England, which was what I wanted to do. I wanted to move up a level, live the experience and continue growing. I have great ambitions, and Sunderland are a big club where I am 100% happy and motivated.”

Mayenda also opened up on the advice that head coach Le Bris has given over the course of the campaign. He added: “My coach tells me a lot about age. He tells me that I’m very young, and it’s true. Right now, I have to focus on enjoying every game to the fullest.

“Last year I didn’t play much, but this season I’m getting minutes and a somewhat more important role in Sunderland. I’m enjoying myself and I think that if you compare my last year with this one, I’ve improved a lot. I’m progressing and that’s the most important thing for me, to be a little bit better every day.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

What has Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris said about Eliezer Mayenda?

Speaking after Mayenda’s goal-scoring turn against Cardiff City, Le Bris said: "He's doing very well. I've said it before, he's a good example for all the team. He was on the bench for a long period but kept working, kept trying to be involved with the team and kept trying to improve his levels. Now he's really impressive.

"Here at Sunderland right now we can't buy players at that level, so we need to build them. He's playing really well. He seems strong, confident, dominant and it's good. We need that on the pitch to dominate this last part of the season. If he can inspire others, that's good. Hopefully, we can build this level of confidence for other players."

Le Bris continued: "He has improved in many areas because he got minutes and he's talented. He wants to work hard and improve. He's really connected out of possession; he's very good with back to goal to keep the ball and when he can turn and dribble and push the ball, he's really good. In the last part of the pitch, he can improve again because if you are more efficient there, you are more impactful."

Your next Sunderland read: Sunderland handed fresh injury blow before Preston North End as club's media confirms striker absence