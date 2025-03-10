Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson has come in for yet more criticism from some quarters

Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson found himself at the centre of yet more debate this weekend in the aftermath of the Black Cats’ 2-1 Championship victory over Cardiff City.

The 24-year-old failed to deal with a Bluebirds cross in the latter stages of the first half, allowing the visitors to restore parity before Chris Mepham’s eventual winner with 13 minutes left on the clock. At the time, Patterson and his teammates claimed that he had been fouled in the build-up, and subsequent replays seemingly suggested that they may have had a point.

Nevertheless, certain sections of Sunderland’s fanbase have still seen fit to question Patterson’s recent performances between the sticks, and now The Echo’s chief SAFC writer Phil Smith has weighed in with his opinion on the matter.

Should Sunderland drop Anthony Patterson?

Speaking on the latest edition of On The Whistle, Phil said: “I have a couple of views on this. I've obviously had the chance to watch [the Cardiff goal] back a few times. For me, it's a foul. Should we expect Anthony Patterson to deal with that cross - whether it be through catching it, punching it away, whatever it may be? Yes, I think that's fair. I think it is an error. But I think it's a foul.

“I think that the striker knows what he's doing. I think he knows that he's not going to be able to challenge for the ball. I don't think he is challenging for the ball. I think he's been clever, which is what we would all do in that situation, and I think he's just disrupted the goalkeeper. He's moved his arm across and it's worked for him. I think if that's in the Premier League with VAR, I think that foul gets given every single time.

“For sure, I think Patterson will be frustrated. It was interesting, I asked Le Bris about this afterwards, what his view on it was, and he said that certainly in France, where he's [gotten] used to [during] his coaching career, it gets given as a foul - but also that he wasn't necessarily expecting it to be given as a foul because obviously it's a bit different - especially in England - but especially in the Championship.

“So he was pretty clear that it was something that Patterson would have to learn from, and it was something they would have to review. At the same time, I think there is definitely an improvement there to be made from Patterson, but I do think it was a foul, and so I'm willing to cut him a little bit of a slack in a way that I probably wasn't after the Hull game.

“For me, my opinion on Patterson - and I know some people disagree - is that I've got complete respect. For me, my view hasn't really changed from a couple of weeks ago. I don't think it's the time yet to drop Patterson. I think that he made an outstanding save from [Yousef] Salech when the scores were 1-1. That was really, really important. I thought he had a good game with Sheffield Wednesday last week and made one really, really important save again when it was 1-1. I think they were two really important moments.

“I do think, although it's happened in the last two home games, I still think broadly over a long period of time that errors are quite rare. Now, obviously, if this keeps happening, where Patterson keeps making errors that lead to goals, it's going to be an unsustainable situation. I think that's fairly obvious. But I think, again, looking at the stats over the course of the season, it suggests it's quite rare. It suggests he's a good shot stopper. He might not be right, right at the top this season for claiming crosses and being really aggressive with that - maybe that does speak to a little bit of a lack of confidence from where he was a couple of years ago - but for me, I think you've got to, at the moment, try and give him a chance to play through it. I think he deserves that.

“As I say, I think he was a little bit unlucky yesterday, even if, fair enough, we can all see he does have to do better. I know it's not an opinion that everyone will agree with, but for me, I don't think we're at that point [dropping Patterson] yet. I think, clearly, if it keeps happening where errors lead to goals, then that is going to become an unsustainable situation. But I think that it's really important for Sunderland heading into a potential play-off campaign to just try and let him rebuild that confidence in the team.

“I think the saves that he's making at the moment are still very, very good, and I think that should, in my opinion, give him some credit. For me, it's not time yet to look at Patterson, even though I agree with viewers who were saying that Simon Moore was solid when he was in the team earlier in the season and deserves a chance. I can see that logic, but at this stage, I'm sticking with Patterson.”