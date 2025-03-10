The latest Preston North End team news revealed by Lilywhites insider George Hodgson ahead of the Sunderland game

Preston North End have been hit badly by injuries to their midfield ahead of this week’s game against Sunderland.

North End are without a win in the Championship since last month’s 1-0 victory over Norwich City on February 11, but did dispatch local rivals Burnley in the FA Cup in the meantime. Even so, Paul Heckingbottom’s side will arrive at the Stadium of Light winless during their last five league games.

Moreover, Preston North End reporter for The Echo’s sister title the Lancashire Post, George Hodgson, has revealed that Heckinghbottom’s side are also struggling with several injury issues coming into the game against Sunderland on Tuesday.

“Well, midfield's been hit pretty badly,” Hodgson told The Roar Podcast. “So Ali McCann has been a bit of a regular all season really and a key man in there, kind of tempo setter, aggressive tackler. He's going to be missing for about a month.

“Mads Frokjaer has been out, and he's kind of the opposite, a real creator and flair player in behind the strikers, and North End dearly miss him when he's not available. So, he's been a big miss in recent weeks. I don't think he's going to be back for Tuesday.

“Ben Whiteman, the captain, is back. So that's a bit of a boost numbers-wise. But yeah, those two are certainly a miss. Milutin Osmajic didn't play on Saturday; obviously the top scorer this season. So, yeah, certainly could have done with him coming off the bench at Bramall Lane or even starting the game.

“And then Jayden Meghoma was on the sidelines as well on Saturday, a young left-wing back from Brentford who's been bright and again would have added something different down the side. So, yeah, they have been hit in a few different areas, and then they’re missing a couple of defenders as well (Jordan Storey and Jack Whatmough).”

What Paul Heckingbottom said about injuries after the Sheffield United game

“I'm pleased with the players and the attitude, but much more pleased with the second half,” said Heckingbottom. “We made it a game, made Sheffield United work really hard and with the players we’ve got out - seven lads missing who could have easily all started featured today and restricted with the subs - we came with a game plan where it was more or less pre-set for us.

“One, if we'd have been in front, how the subs would have looked. And two, if we were behind because that was all we had. So to a man, yeah, proud of how they applied themselves. Disappointed that Sheffield United could knock us out on our rhythm as much as they did in the first half. But after that, yeah, pleased with them. Ledo was probably unlucky (not to start).

“I could have easily gone Hughesy. But then with Jayden missing, I knew Hughesy would be cover at centre-back and wing-back and he'd be playing at some point. So, Sam and Pottsy, it was pointless coming with what we had and trying to defend. But they forced us to defend and we didn't do it well enough. You could see Pottsy getting in for that penalty appeal.

“That's what we wanted from him; Kaine (Kesler-Hayden) attacking. What Sheffield United do really well is just let Gus Hamer cheat and stay out. He'd broken us three times. So, we had to quickly change. That was a problem. Our back five didn't deal with their four. Our midfield three didn't get the coverage right. Maybe Ledo, if I'd have given him the information, would have sorted that out on the pitch for us.”