Sunderland have defeated Sheffield Wednesday twice this season in the Championship

Sunderland posted a subtle dig at Sheffield Wednesday following last week’s match at Hillsborough in the Championship.

Eliezer Mayenda’s brace saw a much-changed Sunderland side secure a crucial victory at Hillsborough on Friday night, with Régis Le Bris’ side returning to winning ways after losing against Hull City and Leeds United previously.

Mayenda was given the nod to start up front instead of Wilson Isidor, who was rested for the game but came on in the second half. Mayenda turned in a Player of the Match performance and netted a brace at Hillsborough.

The 19-year-old striker also netted a race against Danny Rohl’s Sheffield Wednesday earlier this season at the Stadium of Light. The four goals against the Owls took Mayenda’s goal contribution tally for the campaign to 11 (six goals and five assists)

After the game, Sunderland’s social media team shared a clip showing the four goals with the caption that Mayenda is “Sheffield Wednesday’s worst nightmare”. However, fans will be hoping that the jibe doesn’t come back to bite them at some point.

That’s after Leeds United poked fun at Sunderland earlier this month. The Whites snatched a stoppage-time winner to deal Sunderland’s automatic promotion hopes a major blow at Elland Road. Sunderland had taken the lead through Wilson Isidor but the hosts dominated the second half entirely.

However, it was a brace from substitute Pascal Struijk which sealed the win for Daniel Farke’s side as they returned to the top of the Championship, with fellow sub Joe Rothwell also providing both assists for the central defender’s goal.

The club uploaded their own picture to X, with Struijk and Piroe celebrating the winner, with another teammate lying on the Elland Road pitch. Alongside the picture, Leeds United’s social media team wrote: “Not really sure what to caption this”.

The post was a response to Leeds’ last game against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light earlier this season. Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier produced a howler in October, allowing Alan Browne’s punt forward to pass him for the equalising goal. After the incident, Sunderland cheekily posted a video of the error on X and wrote: “Not really sure what to caption this.”