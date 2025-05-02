Sunderland will face a big summer in the transfer market - no matter how successful they are in their bid to end their eight-year absence from the Premier League.
Although the Black Cats have shown a desire to bring in young and hungry talent and give them a platform to shine at the Stadium of Light, last summer’s free transfer additions of Alan Browne, Ian Poveda and Simon Moore have shown a willingness to explore alternative options in the market.
There are several big-name players that are set to become free agents this summer and their contracts with their current clubs draw to a close - and Sunderland have already been linked with one of them after they were suggested as a possible destination for Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy. But which other Premier League stars are set to become free agents this summer - and how many would you like to see wearing red and white next season?
