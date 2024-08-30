Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland are set for a very busy deadline day with a number of incomings and outgoings expected

Sunderland have made a habit of busy deadline days under Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and Kristjaan Speakman and this one has every chance of being the most hectic yet.

There are a host of deals very much in play as we approach the 11pm deadline, and there are expected to be a number of incomings and outgoings. Two of the incomings have already been widely reported on, with RC Lens defensive midfielder Salis Abdul Samed expected to complete a season-long loan switch. Talented Serbian midfielder Milan Aleksic should also complete his move to the club, this one on a permanent basis and for a seven-figure fee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Samed in particular addresses a clear position of weakness in Regis Le Bris' squad but undoubtedly the most important piece of business to be done is up front. Here, where Sunderland will find their solution is less clear. Wilson Isidor arrived from Zenit St Petersburg last week and will compete with Eliezer Mayenda for minutes, but a more experienced option is still required. Sunderland appeared to finally accept defeat in their prolonged pursuit of SM Caen striker Alexandre Mendy on Thursday, with the striker now expected to stay with the Ligue 2 side. Roko Simic is expected to join Cardiff City, and in a curious development then head straight on loan to their Belgian partner club KV Kortrijk. Sunderland are also increasingly likely to be outbid by their Championship rivals for Leicester City striker Tom Cannon, though it's always worth remembering that things can change quickly at this stage of the window. Regardless, the pressure is on for Sunderland's recruitment team to deliver the solution in the position that has been the glaring priority for the entirety of the summer window. You can understand some anxiety on the part of supporters, given how often we have said that heading into recent deadline days.

Don't rule out surprise additions in other positions, either - if there's one thing we know about this regime it's that they will move quickly if they feel there are opportunities to recruit young players with high potential. Sunderland were looking initially to make two attacking additions following Clarke's departure on top of Isidor's arrival, so it is clear that there is work to be done over and above the expected arrival of that midfield pair.

It will be equally busy, and in fact probably more so, when it comes to outgoings. The likely arrivals of Samed and Aleksic have moved Pierre Ekwah closer to a switch to Ligue 1 side St Etienne, on loan initially but with an option-to-buy in the region of £6 million. Sunderland then also want to find a loan destination for a number of young players. Zak Johnson, Jewison Bennette, Luis Hemir, Joe Anderson and Nectar Triantis could all be on the move, while Timothee Pembele has been in talks with Le Havre over a loan exit.

While considered unlikely at this stage, exits for Adil Aouchiche and Abdoullah Ba are also outside possibilities given their struggles to gain regular minutes under Le Bris so far.