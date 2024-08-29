Sunderland closing in on the signing of a Serbian wonderkid. | Getty Images

Sunderland are hoping to land 18-year-old midfielder Milan Aleksić on a four-year deal

The Sunderland Echo can confirm that interest in Milan Aleksic is genuine and there is increasing optimism that the Serbian will be holding up a Red and White shirt before the end of Friday’s summer transfer deadline day.

The reported figure of £3.1m would mark Sunderland’s biggest move of the window so far and also the biggest deal in FK Radnički’s 101 year history.

But who is Milan Aleksic and what can Sunderland fans expect from the youngster this season if all goes to plan? Here’s everything you need to know.

Who is Milan Aleksic?

Milan Aleksic is an 18-year-old central midfielder who plays his football for Radnicki 1923 in the Serbian Superliga.

He played 25 times last season and had a big impact on the team with two goals and seven assists, helping his side to a fifth place finish and a Europa Conference League play-off place in the process.

He has already scored twice in the UEFA Conference League qualifiers this season and has caught the eye of Sunderland scouts with his ability to dictate games at such a young age.

According to Transfermarkt, he is a 5ft 10 in footballer, who has proven himself in all areas of the midfield, though primarily he plays as a box-to-box midfielder.

He has won five caps for Serbia’s U18 team and a further three caps at U19 level and now finds himself on the brink of making his senior debut after making the squad for Nations League ties with Spain and Denmark, according to Roker Report.

He is expect to complete a medical in the coming days and is expected to sign a four-year-contract at the Stadium of Light.