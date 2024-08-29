The Black Cats have won all three of their league fixtures so far and are yet to concede a goal, but Portsmouth have started well and are unbeaten through three difficult fixtures on their return to the Championship. Le Bris has injury and suspension issues to contend with, while the end of the transfer window poses some added complications. Le Bris admitted that there are a number of deals in play heading into deadline day on Friday, with the situation quickly evolving. Here’s our best guess at his starting XI and potential substitutes for the trip to Fratton Park this weekend...