Régis Le Bris' Sunderland starting XI and likely subs to face Portsmouth - predicted XI gallery

Phil Smith
By Phil Smith

Sunderland AFC Writer

Published 29th Aug 2024, 15:57 BST

Sunderland play their fourth game of the Championship campaign at Portsmouth on Saturday

Sunderland travel to Portsmouth on Saturday looking to continue their superb start to the Championship campaign.

The Black Cats have won all three of their league fixtures so far and are yet to concede a goal, but Portsmouth have started well and are unbeaten through three difficult fixtures on their return to the Championship. Le Bris has injury and suspension issues to contend with, while the end of the transfer window poses some added complications. Le Bris admitted that there are a number of deals in play heading into deadline day on Friday, with the situation quickly evolving. Here’s our best guess at his starting XI and potential substitutes for the trip to Fratton Park this weekend...

Has had an excellent start to the campaign with three clean sheets.

1. GK - Anthony Patterson

Has had an excellent start to the campaign with three clean sheets. | Ian Horrocks

Has started the campaign very well. Little competition for his place as it stands, with Timothee Pembele expected to depart before the end of the window.

2. RB - Trai Hume

Has started the campaign very well. Little competition for his place as it stands, with Timothee Pembele expected to depart before the end of the window. Photo: Nigel French

Looks likely to be back in the starting XI sooner than expected due to Alese's injury. Got 45 minutes under his belt for the U21s on Monday night which could prove invaluable.

3. CB - Dan Ballard

Looks likely to be back in the starting XI sooner than expected due to Alese's injury. Got 45 minutes under his belt for the U21s on Monday night which could prove invaluable. Photo: Frank Reid

Been brilliant so far this season and looks likely to reprise his partnership with Ballard at the heart of defence following Alese's injury.

4. CB - Luke O'Nien

Been brilliant so far this season and looks likely to reprise his partnership with Ballard at the heart of defence following Alese's injury. | Frank Reid Photo: Frank Reid

