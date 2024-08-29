The summer transfer window is hotting up. Sunderland signed Ian Poveda, Wilson Isidor, Alan Browne and Blondy Nna Noukeu so far!

Isidor, a forward, has joined until the end of the current campaign, with the Black Cats holding the option to make the transfer permanent next summer. Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said the 23-year-old had a ‘healthy’ record of scoring goals at the top level and would bring extra speed and athleticism to Regis Le Bris’ forward options.

“Wilson's a mobile and athletic forward, who possesses senior experience and a healthy goalscoring record at the top level,” he said. “We feel he's a good fit with our playing identity and he has the attributes to help the team in forward areas. He's excited to be here and we look forward to helping him settle in."

In terms of outgoings, Clarke has left Sunderland for Premier League Ipswich Town. The Black Cats and Tractor Boys agreed on a deal worth around £20million once add-on clauses have been accounted for, with the initial fee reported to be in the region of £15million. It also looks like Pierre Ekwah could leave Sunderland during the summer window with several midfielders coming in to replace him.

Here, we take a look at how Le Bris’ dream starting XI could look if the transfer rumours turn out to be true:

1 . GK: Anthony Patterson Patterson has started 91 of Sunderland's 92 games in the league since promotion to the Championship and signed a new contract at the club last year - despite interest from Premier League clubs. The 23-year-old has talked about his pride in playing for his boyhood team. The local lad is not expected to leave this summer unless a monster bid arrives | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . RB: Trai Hume After a breakthrough 2022-23 season, Hume, 22, signed a contract extension at Sunderland in June last year, with his deal now running until the summer of 2027. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3 . LB: Dennis Cirkin The former Tottenham left-back is a hugely important player for Sunderland when fit. Unfortunately, Cirkin spent much of last season injured but has started the current campaign extremely well. | Frank Reid Photo Sales