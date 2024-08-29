Salis Abdul Samed has been linked with a sensational loan move to Championship side Sunderland. | Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Sunderland are closing in on a deal for a midfielder that played Champions League football as recently as last season

Sunderland are currently in advanced talks over the loan signing of RC Lens midfielder Salis Abdul Samed, in a deal which would send a statement of intent to the rest of the Black Cats’ promotion rivals.

Regis Le Bris has already added the likes of Wilson Isidor, Alan Browne, Ian Poveda, Simon Moore and Blondy Nna Noukeu, but Samed would be by far the most high-profile signing of the window so far.

With that in mind we take a close look at the career of Salis Abdul Samed so far and what he could offer Sunderland if a deal is successful this summer.

Who is Salis Abdul Samed?

Salis Abdul Samed is a 19-time Ghanian international, who currently plays in Ligue 1 with RC Lens in the North of France.

Samed was born in Accra, Ghana’s capital city, and rose to prominence in the JMG Academy, following in the footsteps of ex-Sunderland defender Jason Denayer and former Nice star Youcef Atal.

At just 19-years of age, he left Africa to complete a move to French side Clemont, where he won promotion from Ligue 2 and established himself as a fan favourite by beating the drop the team’s first season back in the top-flight.

This form earned a move to RC Lens in 2022, where he has since emerged as a major first team player for both club and country.

In his first season at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis, he formed a formidable partnership in the middle of the park with Seko Fofana to help guide The Blood and Gold to a surprise second place finish despite having a lower budget than many of the team’s around them. This marked their most successful season since their solitary top-flight title win back in 1998.

Samed gained experience in the Champions League last term and remained a stalwart for the Lens as they finished third in a group featuring Arsenal, PSV and Sevilla. The 24-year-old helped his side to memorable victories against both Arsenal and Sevilla at home and also played 27 times in the league appearances as his side finished in seventh position.

The powerful midfielder is now managed by Will Still, who was heavily linked with a move to Wearside. However, he is reportedly seeking a new challenge this summer, with L’Equipe claiming that talks over a loan move to the Stadium of Light are ‘progressing nicely.’

A deal for Samedia would be seen as a real coup for Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris, who could use his experience in French football to his advantage to gain an edge in the promotion race.

L’Equipe explains that Sunderland are the frontrunners but understands that Saint Etienne are also interested in striking a deal before deadline day.