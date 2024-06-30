Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The latest transfer speculation from across the Premier League.

Former Sunderland managerial target Danny Röhl has continued the rebuild of his Sheffield Wednesday squad with the free transfer signing of Bournemouth forward Jamal Lowe.

The Owls boss was linked with the vacancy at the Stadium of Light prior to the appointment of Regis Le Bris but has gone on to enjoy a productive summer transfer window after Rohl completed moves for goalkeeper Ben Hamer, attacking midfielder Svante Ingelsson and full-back duo Max Lowe and Yan Valery over the last fortnight. The Wednesday rebuild continued on Sunday afternoon with a successful move for Lowe after the six-times capped Jamaica international’s Bournemouth contract came to an end.

After putting pen-to-paper at Hillsborough, Lowe revealed Rohl’s side has left a lasting impression on him after he featured for loan club Swansea City in a 1-1 draw during the second half of last season.

He told the club website: “Any player when they are about to sign for a club they’ve played against before, they try and go back to that game and think how was it playing against them. For me, it’s always good to play for a team you didn’t quite enjoy playing against because that means it was a tough game. You don’t want to go to a team where you think that was easy because you’re going into the season and it will be more of the same.

“When I thought back of that game and remembered all of the chances you guys created and how tough it was to retain the ball, it helped in the decision making. I just hope they (Wednesday fans) see someone who wants to work hard, doesn’t shy away from trying to take opportunities, brings some goals to the team and hopefully some experience and bring some leadership skills to the group.”

Watford closing on in-demand Celtic star

Watford have reportedly made an offer to Celtic youngster Rocco Vata as his time with the Glasgow giants prepares to come to an end.

The Republic of Ireland Under-21 International spent the vast majority of last season with the Hoops ‘B’ team - but did make a brief appearance at senior level when he came on as a substitute during the final stages of a 1-1 draw at Aberdeen in February. Vata also appeared during a 5-0 Scottish Cup win against minnows Buckie Thistle and provided an assist for Mikey Johnston inside the final quarter of an hour.

However, the youngster’s contract with the Scottish giants has now come to an end and there are believed to be several clubs showing a keen interest in securing his services. The latest reports suggest Watford have stolen a march on their rivals for Vata’s signature and have entered into advanced talks with the winger’s agents in recent days.

Celtic's Rocco Vata is out of contract at the end of the season. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)