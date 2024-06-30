Régis Le Bris reveals what Vito Mannone told him about Sunderland as he talks Yann M'Vila
Régis Le Bris has revealed talks with former Sunderland goalkeeper Vito Mannone prior to his appointment at the Stadium of Light.
The 48-year-old Frenchman has taken over the reins at the Stadium of Light this summer and is due to officially start work at the beginning of July, though the former Lorient man is already in the North East and has met with his new bosses and with fans.
Le Bris joins Sunderland from Lorient, where he worked with ex-Sunderland favourite Mannone, revealing what the goalkeeper had to say about the club alongside Yann M’Vila and club historian Rob Mason.
"I coached before some players who played here as M'Vila, for example, or other players. It was obviously a huge curiosity to understand who you are because the history is very strong,” Le Bris said during his first club interview.
“He explained many details. I forgot everything because it was so precise,” he added about discussions with Mason. “So, I can understand that the foundations of the club are very strong. I need to learn, I need to understand who you are.
“For sure, it will give me some elements to train the team and to explain to them how we want to play. You mentioned the players that you coached who had an affection to this football club.”
On Mannone, Le Bris added: "It's all about the history, but also about the future. So, we need to link together these two ideas and to build the future. Vito liked this club. He told me that it was a great club. He loved playing here. So, I'm sure I will enjoy being here with the players and with the fans here at the club."
