The Sunderland-linked striker will become a free agent after rejecting a contract at the Premier League club

Sunderland-linked striker Divin Mubama has left Premier League club West Ham United.

West Ham had opened talks with the forward player regarding a new contract at the London Stadium but a deal has not been agreed and The Hammers have now confirmed that the player has left the club.

The 19-year-old striker has been strongly linked with Sunderland in recent months, while West Brom have also been credited with interest. Mubama, who has made 18 senior appearances for the Hammers, reportedly turned down a new contract at West Ham earlier this year and has done so again this summer.

Mubama also boasts Europa Conference League experience after scoring his first and only senior goal for West Ham in a round of 16 victory over AEK Larnaca at London Stadium in March 2023.