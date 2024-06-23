Régis Le Bris' first move at Sunderland revealed as new head coach eyes ex-Stuttgart and Werder Bremen man
and live on Freeview channel 276
Régis Le Bris' first move at Sunderland is already in the works.
The 48-year-old Frenchan was appointed as Sunderland’s new head coach on Saturday afternoon, signing a three-year deal on Wearside after leaving French club FC Lorient.
Le Bris, however, is expected to be joined by assistant Ingo Goetze with reports stating that the German will form part of Sunderland’s new-look backroom staff.
Fabrizio Romano has claimed there will be a ”wider restructure: of the coaching staff with “many new faces” joining. Sunderland, since the start of the process, have been keen to retain the current first-team coaching group but it looks set to grow larger than initially expected.
Mike Dodds and Michael Proctor are expected to remain at the club but look likely to be joined by others with ex-Stuggart and Werder Bremen man Goetze on Le Bris’ radar if Sunderland can agree terms with the former FC Lorient assistant manager. First called by Graham Falk.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.