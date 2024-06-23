Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Régis Le Bris' first move at Sunderland is already in the works.

The 48-year-old Frenchan was appointed as Sunderland’s new head coach on Saturday afternoon, signing a three-year deal on Wearside after leaving French club FC Lorient.

Le Bris, however, is expected to be joined by assistant Ingo Goetze with reports stating that the German will form part of Sunderland’s new-look backroom staff.

Fabrizio Romano has claimed there will be a ”wider restructure: of the coaching staff with “many new faces” joining. Sunderland, since the start of the process, have been keen to retain the current first-team coaching group but it looks set to grow larger than initially expected.