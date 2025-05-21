Jobe Bellingham’s future has been the subject of further speculation ahead of Sunderland’s Championship play-off final against Sheffield United.

Promotion into the Premier League could help decide Jobe Bellingham’s future at Sunderland - according to one former Black Cats midfielder.

The former Birmingham City youngster has become an integral figure within the Sunderland side ever since he moved to Wearside during the summer of 2023. Bellingham has gone on to make 85 appearances over the last two seasons and his form in a red and white shirt has catapulted him into the England Under-21 squad over the last year. However, the 19-year-old has also captured the attention of a number of clubs across Europe and recent reports have suggested Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund are keen to help Bellingham follow in the footsteps of older brother Jude by making the move to Signal Iduna Park.

Former Sunderland midfielder Darron Gibson has stressed Bellingham needs to prove himself in the top flight before entertaining any thoughts of a move to one of European football’s biggest clubs.

He told aceodds.com: “From his point of view, Jobe would probably like to move to a bigger club. But if he is comfortable in his own abilities, I think he needs to show what he can do in the Premier League with Sunderland if they get promoted. I’m not saying he hasn’t earned the move, but to get a big move like to Dortmund, I think you need to prove yourself at the highest level. No disrespect to the Championship. I played there myself but it’s a really big step up.

“If they do get promoted and he does well, I’m sure he’ll get a big move. There’s simply more quality in the Premier League. That’s the difference. I got a shock when I dropped down to the Championship. If you make mistakes in the Premier League, you will get punished.”

“The play-off final is a 50/50 game”

Darron Gibson. | Getty Images

Gibson also believes his old club could sell out the Stadium of Light ‘two or three times’ over if they can secure promotion into the Premier League.

After a remarkable first season under head coach Regis Le Bris, Sunderland claimed fourth place in the Championship table and now lie just 90 minutes from potentially ending their eight-year absence from the top flight after coming through a two-legged play-off semi-final with Coventry City in the most dramatic of circumstances. After claiming a 2-1 win in the first leg at the CBS Arena, a last-gasp Dan Ballard goal ensured Le Bris’ men earned a 3-2 aggregate win to ensure they will walk out at the home of football on Saturday afternoon.

Only Sheffield United stand in their way after a third placed finish meant Chris Wilder’s side still have a chance at bouncing back from relegation from the Premier League at the first attempt. The Blades eased their way beyond play-off semi-final opponents Bristol City with a 6-0 aggregate win and will now hope to complete the job and end Sunderland’s thoughts of earning a long-awaited return to the top flight.

Results in the two meetings of the two sides during the regular season offer little in the way of an indicator of how things could pan out at Wembley on Saturday afternoon. It was the Blades that came out on top at Bramall Lane in November as a Tom Davies goal separated the two sides - but Wilson Isidor and Eliezer Mayenda found the net to help Sunderland exact revenge with a 2-1 home win on New Years Day.

For Gibson, those results are a perfect indicator of the possible outcome of Saturday’s final - but the former Republic of Ireland international does know what could lie ahead for his old club if they were to be victorious.

He said: “The play-off final is a 50/50 game. Both teams will go for it, and both teams have beaten each other this season. The form has been quite good for both of them. I can’t really call the result. It’s (Sunderland) a big club and they have a good infrastructure. They have great facilities and the fans are really passionate, so it would be great to see them back in the Premier League.

“If they do get back to the Premier League, that stadium will be filled out, maybe even two or three times if it was bigger. When I played there, the club was a bit of a mess, so it's nice to see they’ve stabilised things. They have a good group of young players, so it would be nice to have them back.”

