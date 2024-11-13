Former Sunderland manager linked with four Premier League jobs - report

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The ex-Sunderland boss could be in line for a return to the top flight.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Sunderland manager David Moyes could be a contender for as many as four Premier League jobs, according to reports.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Scot has been out of work since leaving West Ham at the end of last season having guided the Hammers to a Europa Conference League title during his second stint at the club. Prior to his time in East London, he took charge of the Black Cats during their ill-fated 2016/17 campaign, and was in the dugout as they suffered relegation from the top flight.

But after a period out of the limelight, it would appear that Moyes could be in contention to make his return to the managerial fold. A recent update from talkSPORT suggests that struggling quartet Crystal Palace, Wolves, Southampton, and Leicester City may all look to replace their respective managers in the relatively near future, and if they do, then Moyes could be a realistic candidate to take the reins.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is claimed that Moyes himself would be open to the prospect of a return to the Premier League. In a recent interview, however, the 61-year-old remained non-committal about his future, saying: "I don't know yet, I don't know. I've not made that decision yet and I don't want to make that decision. I just want to see how it goes. I've had some really nice enquiries from clubs and countries as well at different times, but I'm just taking my time and we'll see how it goes."

Elsewhere, in a recent appearance on The Overlap podcast, Moyes revealed that he almost secured a deal to sign current Liverpool talisman Andy Robertson during his spell with Sunderland. He said: “Andy Robertson, if you remember, left Scotland, Queen’s Park, to go to Hull City [sic]. I actually thought I’d done a deal to get him to come to Sunderland.

“I was the manager at Sunderland at the time, and I met his agents and tried to sort out a deal to get him to come from Hull to Sunderland, but at that time, Hull and Sunderland were both near the bottom of the league and in competition, so we didn’t get him. But there’s a million hard luck stories in football.”