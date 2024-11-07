The latest odds on who could replace Mark Robins at Sunderland’s Championship rivals.

Three former Sunderland managers have emerged as potential contenders to replace sacked Coventry City boss Mark Robins, according to bookmakers.

The Sky Blues face the Black Cats in the Championship on Saturday afternoon, and took the decision to relieve the 54-year-old of his duties following a 2-1 defeat to Derby County on Wednesday evening. Robins departs with the club currently languishing 17th in the table, outside of the relegation zone on goal difference alone.

In a statement released on Thursday morning, Coventry said: “Coventry City has made the difficult decision to terminate the contract of Mark Robins as manager with immediate effect. Since 2017, Mark has overseen the resurrection of Coventry City from the depths of League Two, to champions of League One and to a hair’s breadth away from both the Premier League and a second FA Cup Final, whilst competing in the Championship for a fifth consecutive season.

“Mark masterminded and built several teams over that time that outperformed their budget, outperformed their infrastructure, and brought back a playing style, credibility, and belief to our city that had been lost and eroded over many years. These achievements will never be forgotten by those who witnessed such deeds and the broader community that once again began to rekindle their affection for our club.

“There is no doubt that Coventry City today would not be where it is today without the inspired actions of Mark and his team. The club is well aware that this is a difficult moment after over seven very successful years at the helm and this decision is not taken lightly. The performances of the team over an extended period, however, have just not been good enough and as such the board of the club has decided to make an immediate change in leadership.”

Coventry also confirmed that an interim head coach will be appointed prior to Saturday’s trip to face Sunderland at the Stadium of Light. As yet, however, there is no clear indication on who Robins’ permanent successor will be, although the bookies believe that a smattering of ex-Black Cat bosses could be in the running.

According to SkyBet, David Moyes is among the early favourites to replace Robins, with the Scot currently priced at 10/1, just behind former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard at 7/1, and level alongside England interim chief Lee Carsley.

Ex-Sunderland boss Alex Neil is also an early contender, with the 43-year-old priced at 14/1. Other notable names include Ashley Cole, Graham Potter, John Terry, Liam Rosenior, Nicky Butt, and Robbie Keane, all at 16/1, while yet another Sunderland old boy, Roy Keane, is a relatively distant outsider at 25/1.