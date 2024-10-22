Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The vital goal in Sunderland's 1-0 win at Championship rivals Hull City on Sunday has provoked a lot of discussion.

Sunderland enjoyed another memorable day in an already-exciting Championship season as Wilson Isidor’s goal gave the Black Cats a narrow win at Championship rivals Hull City on Sunday afternoon.

After slipping from the top of the table following Saturday’s results, Regis Le Bris’ players put in a solid display at the MKM Stadium and earned the maximum reward to move back to the summit. After a tight and nervy opening hour to the contest, Isidor’s long and powerful run ended with a cool and composed finish beyond Tigers goalkeeper Ivor Pandur. The on-loan Zenit Saint-Petersburg forward made his way towards the away end and took the acclaim of another impressive band of travelling support, who enjoyed a third win in five away games this season.

However, it was the events that preceded the goal that caused much debate across the media after referee Robert Madley seemed to block off Tigers midfielder Xavier Simons as the hosts attempted a short-corner routine. Simons received the pass after Madley moved out of the way but was robbed of possession and that allowed Isidor to out-pace home defender Cody Drameh before scoring what would become the only goal of the game. Former Hull City and England centre-back Curtis Davies insisted the match official was unable to stop play as he was not struck by the ball - but stressed the situation was ‘unfortunate’ for his old club. The former Tigers defender told Sky Sports: “The referee doesn’t hit him so he can’t stop play, but he clearly gets in the way. We want referees to be in good positions as there is no VAR so therefore he takes up that position thinking it’s going into the box. Once it’s played short he (the referee) hasn’t really got the time to react straight away. Unfortunately he’s in the way.”

However, former Sunderland and Aston Villa striker Darren Bent disagreed and believes Hull don’t deserve any sympathy for a goal they believed should not have stood. The former Black Cats striker said: “I think with Simons, you’re experienced enough, even if you’re doing a set play and you’ve been going through it every day in the week, it gets to a point where it doesn’t always go to plan.

“If that option is not on, just play the simple pass, take it across your body and try something else. The fact he’s still tried to get onto his Cruyff turn and he’s given his ball away, yes I’ve got a bit of sympathy for him, but he’s experienced enough that he’s made a mistake there, he’s tried to be too clever, he’s got caught and he’s been punished for it.”