The interesting moments you may have missed during Hull City vs Sunderland in the Championship

Sunderland maintained their spot at the top of the Championship table thanks to Wilson Isidor’s audacious second-half effort at Hull City.

Isidor’s intervention was the difference in a tight game of very few chances, with the hosts left furious that key decisions had gone against them. Here, though, we take a look at some of the moments you may have missed during and after the game:

First-half injury scare and suspension news

Sunderland fans in the MKM Stadium and watching at home via Sky Sports all held their breath in unison during the 19th minute when Patrick Roberts went down.

The attacker started on the right-hand side of Sunderland’s attack under Régis Le Bris and perhaps didn’t have his best game by his normally high standards. However, the former Celtic and Manchester City man did go down in the first half with an issue in the 19th minute. The game was stopped but thankfully Roberts recovered and was able to remain on the pitch.

Roberts also picked up his third booking of the season. With games against Luton Town and Oxford United coming up next week, the player will have to be careful. Five yellows will trigger a one-game suspension at any stage before the 19th game of the season.

Trai Hume also continues to walk a disciplinary tightrope. The right-back has been on four yellow cards since the Middlesbrough game but avoided a booking against Hull City so will be available for selection ahead of this Wednesday’s clash against Luton in the Championship.

Bobby Madley’s apology

Hull boss Tim Walter says referee Bobby Madley apologised for his part in Sunderland's winning goal on Sunday.

Wilson Isidor broke up the pitch to score the winning goal after Sunderland turned over possession from a corner to break downfield. Xavier Simons was dispossessed on the edge of the Sunderland box with Madley standing close to the player.

"I have to stay over here," Walter said after the game. "You better ask the referee why. So, he apologised for the situation, but that doesn't help at the moment."

When asked what incident specifically Madeley apologised for, Walter said: "Which one? Maybe for the whole game, but it is like it is and we have to accept it. Everybody can make mistakes. All I said is that you have been better prepared for the situation.

"If you saw a lot of games from us, or maybe in the time before I worked in Hamburg, I did the same, so maybe then you would know that we played the set-pieces also short. You have to find a better position, he said he was well prepared, but unfortunately not."

Régis Le Bris drops surprise selection

Aaron Connolly was named on the bench for the game against Hull City and came on in the second half to make his debut. The former Tigers man was booed by the home crowd on his return to the MKM Stadium after spending last season with the club.

There here was a surprise return to the squad for Adil Aouchiche, who has been absent from competitive football in recent weeks. Abdoullah Ba was left out of the matchday squad, with Tommy Watson again preferred.