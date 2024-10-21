Régis Le Bris named an unchanged team as Sunderland returned to Championship action at Hull City on Sunday afternoon.

As expected, neither Dan Ballard nor Eliezer Mayenda were passed fit to take their place in the squad, with Sunderland hopeful that they may be able to face Luton Town on Wednesday night. Chris Rigg stayed in the starting XI with Alan Browne on the bench.

As expected, Aaron Connolly was also named on the bench, and there was a surprise return to the squad for Adil Aouchiche, who has been absent from competitive football in recent weeks. Abdoullah Ba was left out of the matchday squad, with Tommy Watson again preferred. Former Sunderland loanee Mason Burstow was named on the bench for Hull.

Wilson Isidor put Sunderland ahead in the second half after a goalless opening 45. Sunderland broke from a Hull City attack as the referee looked to impede a Tigers player before Neil played in Isidor who had lots of work today but finished cooly to hand Le Bris side the lead.

Sunderland won the game 1-0 to regain their place at the top of the Championship back after 10 games played this season heading into this week’s clash at Luton Town.

Here, though, we take a look at the best photos of fans during the game courtesy of our photographer Frank Reid:

