Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham has impressed during the opening weeks of the new season.

Sunderland manager Regis Le Bris has stated that he believes Jobe Bellingham’s most effective position is in a more advanced midfield role following a strong opening to the new season from the Black Cats starlet.

The teenager has started the season in fine form, and has caught the eye with a number of impressive showings in the centre of the park. For the most part, Bellingham has operated as a number eight under Le Bris, but was asked to fulfill a more defensive brief in the absence of suspended captain Dan Neil against Portsmouth just prior to the international break.

Speaking to Sky Sports’ Essential EFL podcast, however, the Sunderland boss made it clear that he regards his player as a more attack-minded proposition - albeit one with the potential and the pedigree to develop into a multi-faceted midfield general.

Le Bris said: “He is still a young player with the ability to play a number of different roles, but I like him as an eight because I think as an offensive midfielder he can express his power, his ability to run, his ability to press, his ability to make the link between defence and attack.

“He is very linked with our left triangle with Dennis [Cirkin] and Romaine [Mundle], so I think that could be his position, but because he is young he has a big potential with many elements to develop, so we can be surprised by other qualities. For me, his best position is as an offensive midfielder on the left side, but we will see over the season if he is able to develop other sides.”

Despite reported interest from a number of clubs, Bellingham committed his long-term future to Wearside this summer, signing a new contract at the Stadium of Light that is set to run until 2028. Upon the announcement of his deal extension, sporting director Krsitjaan Speakman said: “Jobe has fully immersed himself in Sunderland since day one and he has a clear affection for the area and the supporters.

“We always planned to extend his initial contract, but when a player performs so well in their breakthrough season, it is only natural for other opportunities to arise. Despite this, Jobe has been consistent that Sunderland is where he wants to be and his desire to remain at the club is a big boost for us.”