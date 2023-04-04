Head coach Tony Mowbray has said he could hand game time to some of the Black Cats’ upcoming prospects, but admitted last weekend’s trip to Championship leaders Burnley wasn’t the right time.

Here are some of the players who could step up to the senior team over the next month:

Chris Rigg

Chris Rigg playing for Sunderland against Fulham in the FA Cup.

Still only 15, Rigg has been away with England’s under-16s team this month, meaning he missed Sunderland’s under-21s fixture against Nottingham Forest.

The central midfielder already has three senior appearances under his belt after playing against Shrewsbury and Fulham in the FA Cup, while he was named on the bench for a Championship game at Blackpool.

Several Premier League clubs have been keeping an eye on the teenager, including Newcastle United, yet Rigg is not yet of an age where he can sign a professional contract.

Sunderland will therefore be wanting to show the midfielder there is a clear pathway into their first team.

Tom Watson

Watson is another player who has been involved in England’s youth set-up after representing the under-17s side during the recent international break.

A right-footed winger who has been deployed on the left flank, the 16-year-old has stepped up to Sunderland’s under-21s side this season.

Watson has scored for Graeme Murty’s side in games against Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest, while he has also registered three assists in five starts in Premier League 2, Division 2, this year.

After being named on the bench for first-team fixtures in the FA Cup, a first senior appearance may not be too far away.

Zak Johnson

A diehard Sunderland fan who broke into the under-21s side last season when he was still just 16.

Johnson is a versatile defender who can play at centre-back and right-back and is comfortable stepping out with the ball from defence.

The teenager will be 18 in July, meaning he will be old enough to leave on loan and gain more first-team experience.

After being named in Sunderland’s matchday squad three times this season, there may also be opportunities before the end of this campaign.

Ellis Taylor

A loan spell at Hartlepool, where he made just four League Two appearances, didn’t work out earlier this season, yet the 19-year-old has returned to Wearside and captained Sunderland’s under-21s side in recent months.

Taylor made his first-team debut for Sunderland in the Carabao Cup last season, starting at left-back in a 2-1 win at Port Vale.

He has also shown his versatility by playing as a winger, scoring an excellent goal as the young Black Cats beat Nottingham Forest at Eppleton CW.

Caden Kelly

The attacking midfielder, 19, signed his first professional contract at Sunderland in the summer, penning a two-year deal with the club.

Kelly was namechecked by Mowbray along with Rigg and Watson when the Black Cats boss was discussing younger players who could receive opportunities before the end of the season.

