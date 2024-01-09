Where are Sunderland predicted to finish in this season's Championship as they look to replicate last year's play-off push?

There will be a familiar face in the home dugout when Sunderland look to boost their Championship play-off bid at Birmingham City next month. Following the high-profile departure of Wayne Rooney last week, the Blues made to a quick move to appoint former Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray. The 60-year-old will take charge of his new side for the first time this weekend when Swansea City travel to St Andrews on Saturday afternoon.

Mowbray faces a tough challenge after former Manchester United and England star Rooney oversaw a run of just two wins in 15 games during an ill-fated two-and-a-half month spell in charge of the Blues. That spell of form has left the Midlands outfit sat just two places above the relegation zone - although they do have a six-point gap on a Sheffield Wednesday side showing some serious signs of life under new manager Danny Rohl.