Sunderland have stood out in the Championship with their superb attendance figures, but how do they compare to Premier League clubs? The Black Cats are in the thick of the playoff race again this season, and the hope of success is always the best ingredient for high attendance figures.

Then again, season tickets sold like hotcakes again this season, with Sunderland fans showing their loyalty long before they knew which way this season would go. With the Black Cats posting such great figures when it comes to fans, we decided to put together a combined Premier League and Championship attendance table to see where Sunderland rank. Take a look below.