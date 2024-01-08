Former Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has been appointed Birmingham's new manager on a two-and-a-half-year contract.

Mowbray was sacked by Sunderland at the start of December following a 15-month spell on Wearside, after guiding the Black Cats into the play-offs last season. He will take charge of a Birmingham side with just two wins in their last 15 league games, which led to the Blues parting company with Wayne Rooney.

Birmingham co-owner and chairman of the board, Tom Wagner, told the club's website: “Tony was the standout candidate in our search for a new manager. His knowledge of and passion for the game shone through. He shares our ambition and will bring stability at an important time for our great club."

Chief executive officer Garry Cook, added: “We are delighted to welcome Tony Mowbray to Birmingham. Tony is a widely respected figure in the game and brings a wealth of Championship experience. He knows what it takes to be successful at this level. Tony has rightfully earned a reputation as a manager who delivers results, likes to play attractive football, and gives young players a chance. He is the right leader at the right time for our club and I know that our supporters will be right behind him and the team.”

On his move to St Andrew's Mowbray said: “I am excited to be joining Birmingham City at this time. I can’t wait to get back on the training pitch and start working with this talented group of players. My focus is on building their confidence, delivering results, and giving Blues’ fans a team they can be excited by and proud of. I know from personal experience how passionate Bluenoses are, home and away, and I’m looking forward to having their full support for the team starting on Saturday at home to Swansea City.

“Tom Wagner and Garry Cook have outlined the ambition for the club. I can’t wait to get started and play my role in helping to make it a reality.”

