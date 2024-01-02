Birmingham have sacked manager Wayne Rooney after just 15 games in charge of the Championship club.

Rooney was only appointed at St Andrew's on October 11, replacing John Eustace, but has lost nine of his 15 games in charge, with the side slipping to 20th in the table.

In a club statement Birmingham's chief executive officer, Garry Cook, said: “We are committed to doing what is necessary to bring success to St. Andrew’s. Unfortunately, Wayne’s time with us did not go as planned and we have decided to move in a different direction. The search for a successor begins with immediate effect and we will update supporters when we have further news."

Sunderland beat Birmingham 3-1 at the Stadium of Light at the start of October and will travel to St Andrew's for the reverse fixture on Saturday, February 19.

The Blues are now preparing for Saturday's trip to Hull in the FA Cup third round, with professional development coach, Steve Spooner set to take charge of the team. Birmingham's statement adds the club have also parted company with first-team coach Carl Robinson but 'the remaining coaching staff will be required to continue with their duties to assist Spooner.' That includes former Sunderland defender John O'Shea who joined the club as a first-team coach following Rooney's appointment.