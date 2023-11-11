News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Live

Sunderland 3 Birmingham City 1: Highlights after Adil Aouchiche and Jobe Bellingham goals

Updates, analysis and reaction as Sunderland face Birmingham City in the Championship at the Stadium of Light.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 11th Nov 2023, 08:00 GMT
Updated 11th Nov 2023, 15:29 GMT
Sunderland face Birmingham City at the Stadium of Light - and we've got all the action covered.

The Black Cats were held to a goalless draw at Swansea last weekend and will be looking to get back to winning ways before this month's international break.

Birmingham have endured a challenging few weeks under new boss Wayne Rooney but did hold Ipswich to a 2-2 draw last time out.

We'll have live updates, in-game analysis, post-match reaction and more throughout the day. Stick around and refresh the page to keep up to speed.

LIVE: Sunderland vs Birmingham

Show new updates
14:35 GMT

Reaction from the Stadium of Light

14:31 GMT

FULL-TIME: SUNDERLAND 3 BIRMINGHAM 1

Sunderland back to winning ways.

14:29 GMT

90+5' Wide from Burstow

More good footwork from Mayenda before the striker set up Burstow, who curled his effort wide.

14:26 GMT

90+2' What a save

Patterson makes another impressive save to deny Jutkiewicz after the striker's effort bounced off the ground.

14:25 GMT

SIX minutes added time

Six minutes added on

14:25 GMT

90' More chances

Both Burstow and Mayenda have both had efforts saved by Ruddy in the last two minutes.

Mayenda made a powerful run with the ball before forcing the Birmingham keeper into action.

14:22 GMT

88' Burstow on

ON: Burstow

OFF: Clarke

14:21 GMT

85' Big save from Patterson

Birmingham could have halved the deficit there after Jutkiewicz got a low shot off after a Blues counter attack, forcing Patterson to make a save.

The Sunderland keeper then gathered the ball with Hogan lurking in the box.

14:17 GMT

83' More Birmingham changes

ON: Gardiner and Oakley

OFF: Miyoshi and Laird

14:16 GMT

80' Wide from Hogan

The Birmingham substitute fires an effort wide from distance.

