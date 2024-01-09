The latest Sunderland and Ipswich Town team and injury news ahead of their Championship match at Portman Road.
Sunderland are preparing for their Championship match against Ipswich at Portman Road – with multiple players unavailable for both sides.
The Black Cats were beaten 3-0 by Newcastle in the FA Cup last time out but have taken seven points from their last three Championship matches under Michael Beale.
Ipswich progressed to the fourth round of the FA Cup with a 3-1 win over AFC Wimbledon last weekend, but haven’t won for five games in the league – despite sitting second in the table.
Here’s the latest Sunderland and Ipswich injury and team news ahead of their meeting at Portman Road:
1. Bradley Dack (Sunderland) - OUT
Dack was forced off in the win over Hull on Boxing Day with a hamstring issue. Beale said last week the 30-year-old would be sidelined for around four weeks. Photo: Frank Reid
2. George Hirst (Ipswich) - OUT
The 24-year-old striker, who has scored six Championship goals this season, ruptured his hamstring during Ipswich's 1-1 draw against Leicester on Boxing Day. Photo: Stephen Pond
3. Patrick Roberts (Sunderland) - OUT
Beale said after the Newcastle game that Roberts is expected to remain sidelined for the next few weeks with a calf injury. "He has a problem with his calf and it's probably a three or four weeker and, what's he done, a week so far?" the Black Cats boss explained. Photo: FRANK REID
4. Cameron Burgess (Ipswich) - OUT
The 28-year-old centre-back has started 23 of 26 league games for Ipswich this season but has been called up to Australia's squad for the upcoming Asian Cup. Photo: Stephen Pond