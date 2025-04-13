Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The 16-year-old Sunderland youngster continues to impress above his age group for Graeme Murty

Sunderland’s latest wonderkid Felix Scott, 16, has spoken to the club’s in-house media team after bagging his third goal for the under-21s in two games.

Sunderland's Under-21 side earned a deserved point away from home after a 2-2 draw with Aston Villa in Premier League 2 on Saturday night. Villa went ahead twice thanks to goals from Mason Cotcher and Thierry Katsukunya, but Sunderland responded through Scott and Ben Middlemas to level the score in their final league fixture of the campaign.

Scott was starting just his second under-21s game for Graeme Murty, having netted two goals on his debut against Tottenham Hotspur last week. The result saw Sunderland qualify for the Premier League 2 play-offs, after reaching the final last year.

“Yeah, really delighted,” Scott said on his involvement after the game against Aston Villa on Friday night in the Premier League 2. “Coming up and scoring a brace and then obviously another one at night. It's a really good game. Just ran forward, passed my man, saw the goal and I took my first touch towards it and then slid it home.”

When asked further about his involvement, the 16-year-old said: “I found out when we got to the ground. I was really nervous. But I think they were good nerves though. Yeah, the speed is a lot different. It's more quick and the physicality is a lot different as well, yeah. Just try and affect the game again. Just try and get on the ball and do what I can. Really delighted. Coming in and around the under-18s and then making the step up. It's really good, yeah.”

What happened between Aston Villa and Sunderland in the Premier League 2?

Trey Ogunsuyi returned to the starting XI after a spell out with a hamstring issue, while Ben Middlemas captained the side. Scott, fresh from a debut brace on Monday, started on the bench. Sunderland began brightly and nearly opened the scoring early on. Ogunsuyi saw a close-range effort pushed away by Villa keeper Sam Proctor.

Fifteen minutes in, Rhys Walsh burst forward and was brought down by the onrushing Proctor, winning a penalty. Ogunsuyi stepped up but saw his low effort saved, keeping the game goalless. Triston Rowe posed a constant threat for the hosts, though Kel Chibueze kept Sunderland in it with two superb saves before the break.

Villa struck first after the restart, with ex-Sunderland man Mason Cotcher slotting into the bottom corner on 53 minutes. Murty responded with a triple change, bringing on Cuba Mitchell, Timur Tutierov, and Scott. The 16-year-old made an immediate impact again, curling home from the edge of the box on 68 minutes to level the score.

Villa responded quickly, regaining the lead just two minutes later through a Katsukunya header from a corner. But Sunderland weren’t done. After hitting the post, Middlemas made the most of a second chance, guiding Tutierov’s cross into the net with a tidy finish. The Black Cats held firm in the closing stages to earn a draw, sealing their place in the Premier League 2 play-offs. They'll now wait on other results to confirm a spot in next season’s International Cup.