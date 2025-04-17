Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The veteran former Sunderland player looks set to become a free agent during the summer transfer window

Veteran defender Jonny Evans is poised to leave Manchester United this summer as the club prepares for a significant squad overhaul.

According to an update from transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, Evans, along with goalkeeper Tom Heaton, is expected to depart as United looks to reshape its roster ahead of the new season.

Evans' journey in professional football began with Manchester United, but it was during his loan spells at Sunderland that he truly made his mark. In January 2007, then-manager Roy Keane brought the young Northern Irishman to the Stadium of Light, where he played a pivotal role in helping the Black Cats secure the Championship title and promotion to the Premier League. Evans returned to Sunderland for a second loan stint in January 2008, contributing to the team's successful battle against relegation.​

After his impactful periods at Sunderland, Evans returned to Manchester United, where he became a regular under Sir Alex Ferguson, winning three Premier League titles, a Champions League and two League Cups. Following stints with West Bromwich Albion and Leicester City, he rejoined United in 2023, providing experienced cover in defence, winning the FA Cup under Erik ten Haag last season.

Régis Le Bris offers Jobe Bellingham update ahead of Bristol City

Bellingham has missed the last two Championship fixtures after sustaining a minor knock during the 1-0 win over West Brom at The Hawthorns. Although the issue wasn’t serious, Sunderland chose to rest the midfielder to ensure he’s fully fit for the season run-in and potential play-off campaign.

Le Bris also provided an encouraging update on Dennis Cirkin. While the defender won’t be involved this weekend, he could be in contention when Blackburn Rovers visit the Stadium of Light next week.

Meanwhile, Le Bris hinted that Enzo Le Fée is pushing for a starting role against Bristol City. The midfielder’s minutes are expected to be managed carefully over the Easter weekend as he builds towards full match sharpness.

“Jobe will be available, he probably won’t be a starter at Bristol but he will be available,” Le Bris said. “It was important for him to recover properly. Dennis will hopefully be back on Monday [for Blackburn Rovers], I don’t think he will be a starter but we will see if we can give him a short period of time off the bench. We will see on that one. Leo is [fully] available again. Salis is back. A little bit later we will have Dan Ballard back in training.

“Enzo I think is OK now,” Le Bris added. “We know that he can really help the team because he is a very talented player, and well connected with the team. We didn’t want to rush the process, maybe he could have started against Swansea and the output of the game would have been different, but we want to build gradually and this was the right decision.”