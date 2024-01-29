Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland in the the draw for the League Cup quarter-finals after Aston Villa were deducted three points for fielding an ineligible player during the group stages.

Villa won the match 7-0 on Wednesday against Sunderland to secure their place at the top of Group A, with Noelle Maritz coming on as a substitute. Yet Maritz, who signed for Villa earlier this month, has previously played three times for Arsenal in this season's competition, meaning Villa faced sanctions from an independent tribunal.

That means that Sunderland will finish as Group A winners but with Villa still progressing as one of the two best-placed runners-up. Mel Reay's side are also currently second in the women's Championship and chasing a spot in the Women's Super League.

An FA statement read: "An independent tribunal have deducted three points from Aston Villa for fielding an ineligible player during their FA Women’s Continental Tyres League Cup group stage fixture against Sunderland on Wednesday 24 January 2024.

"The FA alleged that the player was ineligible for this game, as she had previously featured in the competition for her former club, which constitutes a breach of Cup Rule 8.19.

"Aston Villa admitted this charge and acknowledged the breach had occurred. The independent tribunal ordered that the points deducted from Aston Villa be awarded to their opponents Sunderland, while the 7-0 scoreline is to be expunged from the record.