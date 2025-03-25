9 exciting youngsters around the world Sunderland should target

A look at some of the best and brightest young talents Sunderland could target this summer

In recent years, Sunderland have become renowned for their willingness to put faith in the youth, and the recruitment model that makes that philosophy possible.

With the summer transfer window just around the corner, it remains to be seen who the Black Cats will target - or indeed, which division they will be in next season - but assuming that Kristjaan Speakman will once again have at least one eye on bringing in exciting young players, we’ve taken a closer look at some of the most precocious emerging talents from across the globe that the sporting director could turn his attention to.

Check out the list below...

Sebastian Olderheim

A versatile attacking talent from Norway, Olderheim racked up 13 goals and seven assists in his home country last year, and has risen through the ranks of boyhood club Stabaek to establish himself as an important presence. Still only 17, the prolific youth international has a big future ahead of him.

Hamza Güreler

Güreler is a Turkish U21 international who stands at 6’4” tall, and who already has top flight and continental experience to his name with Istanbul Basaksehir. Formerly on the books at Besiktas, expectations are high for this towering centre-back.

Nino Marcelli

Slovakian winger Marcelli looks to be a real prospect. At 19 years of age, he already has 15 goals and 10 assists to his name across 73 outings for Slovan Bratislava, including a strike against AC Milan in the Champions League earlier this season. Predominantly operating off the left, he has also played out on the opposite flank and through the middle during the early stages of his career.

Santiago Castro

More well-established than most on this list - and therefore, theoretically speaking, a more ambitious target, Castro is a 20-year-old Argentine striker who recently received a call-up to the senior international set-up, and who has eight goals and five assists in 29 Serie A outings for Bologna this season. Probably out of Sunderland’s reach at the present moment in time, granted, but could make for an exciting marquee signing in the event of promotion...

Fidel Barajas

Mexican youth international Barajas is a tricky winger who can operate on either flank, and who currently plies his trade for DC United in the MLS, on loan from Guadalajara. Still has a little way to go to match the output of some on this list, but at 18, he has plenty of time to get there.

Enoch Mastoras

Nothing screams “Sunderland recruit” like a precocious midfielder who is still yet to make a senior appearance for his current club. Mastoras is a regular fixture of AZ Alkmaar’s youth side, and has been capped by the Netherlands at U19 level, but is still waiting on a first team nod having made the bench once in the Eredivisie this season.

Andrei Borza

If recent setbacks have taught us anything, it is that Sunderland could really use some additional full-back cover. Borza is an exciting left-back who currently plays for Rapid Bucuresti in his native Romania, and who has been capped at every youth international level up to and including the U21s. Still only 19, if he continues on his current trajectory, he will surely earn a move abroad in the near future.

Mihajlo Cvetković

Good young strikers are hard to come by, but Cvetković appears to be exactly that. The Serbian 18-year-old has seven in 24 league appearances for FK Cukaricki this season, and made his senior international debut last week in a 1-1 draw with Austria. Also capable playing on the left flank or in an advanced midfield role, the teenager has the distinction of holding the record for the fastest ever goal in the Serbian top flight too. The more you know...

Lennon Miller

And finally, a player Sunderland have actually been linked with already. Miller has been catching the eye consistently for Motherwell of late, so much so that he was handed a first senior Scotland call-up this international break. Celtic are also said to be interested in the midfielder, but if the Black Cats could lure him to Wearside, he could prove to be a fantastic coup for the future.