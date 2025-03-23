Sunderland youngster Chris Rigg has been linked with West Ham, Inter Milan and Newcastle United recently

West Ham are said to have joined Inter Milan and Newcastle United in pursuing young Sunderland player Chris Righ.

The Hammers are reportedly preparing to make a move for Rigg if the Black Cats fail to secure promotion to the Premier League this season, according to the print edition oft The Sun on Sunday. The 17-year-old is believed to be eager to take the next step in his career, with top-flight football a key factor in his development.

Sunderland are also said to have set a valuation of around £20million for Rigg, but West Ham are reportedly hoping to negotiate a deal closer to £10million.

In recent times, Italian giants Inter Milan have also been credited with an interest in the Sunderland sensation with the Serie A club keen to wrap up a deal for the teenager. Rigg has emerged as a shining light for the Black Cats this season and has featured in 34 Championship matches so far, scoring four goals and assisting one more in the process.

Inter are keen on the 17-year-old, and would ideally like to steal a march on their competitors by agreeing a transfer arrangement with Sunderland sooner rather than later. It is claimed that Rigg’s versatility appeals to Inter boss Simone Inzaghi, who believes the starlet is of a similar profile to former Lazio player Luis Alberto, now of Qatari side Al-Duhail. Rigg is also believed to be a long-term target of Newcastle United

Recent reports also claimed that Inter were ready to offer up to around £12.5million to lure him away from the Stadium of Light. However, it is unlikely that Sunderland would accept such a low fee for the teenager with the Black Cats likely holding out for more in the event of £12.5million interest from Inter and £10million interest from West Ham.

What Le Bris has said about Chris Rigg recently

Régis Le Bris recently said that Sunderland will manage Rigg carefully after he was dropped for the game against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

Le Bris added that Rigg was frustrated with what has been a dip in his form from a string of outstanding performances in the opening months of the campaign, but the Sunderland head coach has assured him that this is to be expected in what is his first campaign of regular senior football.

Le Bris took the decision to drop Rigg to the bench for the 2-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday, with the youngster making a positive impact as a substitute in the closing stages as Sunderland saw out the win. Rigg was then restored to the starting XI to face Cardiff City but was sub the following game against Preston before playing 90 minutes against Coventry.

The Sunderland head coach says the form and consistency of Dan Neil and Jobe Bellingham highlight the benefit of their added experience, with both going through a similar challenge in their first full senior campaigns. It's why Neil and Bellingham are unlikely to be rested significantly in the weeks ahead as Rigg's minutes are carefully managed.

“They are not at the same stage of their career, this is really Chris Rigg’s first season," Le Bris said. "It is a new experience for him. It is not unusual for a player like that to struggle a little bit at this stage of the season, after 35 games. We spoke together last week.

“He said he wasn’t happy about his game level, but I said, ‘It is normal – you just have to adjust to this new experience’. As a club and as a staff, we have to create the right condition for him to be able to recover, then I am sure he will find his best level again.

"With Dan and Jobe, the situation is a little bit different," Le Bris added. "They are more mature and more experienced, even if they are still young. Jobe is still 19, but this is probably his second full season and that makes a bit of a difference. I think he has shown really good qualities. He maybe wasn’t always exactly where he would want to be, but he has maintained a very good performance level.

“He has never dipped too low, and that is probably just a case of him becoming more mature. With that kind of foundation, you can go on and reach the next level. Jobe was able to do that, and I think that has been the case with Dan as well. Because of their experiences, they have learned how not to waste energy on the pitch, like you do when you are younger.

“I think for Riggy, we are still in that phase. Sometimes, he could maybe make different decisions that result in the same outcome, but with less energy. We are here to help him with that, and I hope we are able to manage all three players properly until the end of the season."