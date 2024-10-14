Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kevin Phillips believes he would have been worth an eye-watering nine-figure fee in the transfer market if he were playing in the modern era.

The former Sunderland hero netted an astonishing 130 goals in 235 appearances during his prime at the Stadium of Light between 1997 and 2003. The striker also bagged 30 during his first season in the Premier League and became the only Englishman to win the Golden Shoe after forming an imperious partnership with Niall Quinn.

Phillips picked up eight England caps but failed to break through as a regular for his country in an era of intense competition.

“If I was playing now, I might be worth £100m and picking up 50 caps for England,” speaking after his sacking as Hartlepool United boss earlier this year. “I feel privileged to have got eight England caps. I was in every squad for two years and I went to Euro 2000.

“I was competing with seven or eight class strikers in my time and playing for Sunderland. I was privileged to have got eight caps amongst the likes of Alan Shearer, Robbie Fowler, Michael Owen, Andy Cole and Teddy Sheringham. There is no competition for England strikers now.

“My only bitterness is that I didn’t get any minutes at Euro 2000. We got knocked out in the group stages and I remember warming up in front of Kevin Keegan as if to say ‘Get me on the pitch’. I’d just come off the back of a 30-goal season in the Premier League, but I didn’t get any minutes.”

New beginnings at National League club Fylde

Phillips has just secured a return to the dugout after being named as the new manager of National League club AFC Fylde in October.

The former Black Cats striker has been out of work since he left Hartlepool United at the end of last season after taking charge midway through the campaign. Phillips led Pools to seven wins in 16 appearances as they moved away from the relegation zone and finished the season sat in mid-table in non-league football’s top tier.

The former England striker was widely expected to pen a new long-term deal to remain at the club but an initial offer was withdrawn and Phillips resumed media work with Sky Sports as he appeared as a pundit at Sunderland games on a number of occasions. However, Phillips has now returned to management as he takes charge of Fylde following the departure of former manager Chris Beech.

After confirming the appointment, Coasters club chairman David Haythornthwaite told the club website: “Firstly, I would like to thank Nathan Delfouneso and Chris Neal for stepping in and taking charge for the last five games, during which time they have not only steadied the ship but put a smile back on people’s faces. The search for the new manager has taken maybe a bit longer than people expected but this is reflective of the interest we had received in the position. Kevin was presented to us at an early stage and was invited with several others to Mill Farm for a lengthy interview and after that, was the clear favourite.”