Southampton are waiting to find out the extent of Ross Stewart’s latest muscle issue after the former Sunderland man was rocked by yet another injury

The 28-year-old left Sunderland two summers in a deal thought to be worth around the £10million mark but spent most of the campaign injured as the Saints won promotion to the Premier League. Earlier this month, though, Stewart made his first start for Russell Martin having signed with an Achilles injury more than a year ago.

The striker was limited to just four appearances for Southampton last season. The first two came in November before the player suffered a fresh hamstring injury that ruled him out until May. Stewart suffered a set-back during pre-season which impacted his early campaign minutes.

However, the former Ross County battled his way back to fitness once more and earned his first start for the club and a first in the Premier League against Arsenal. Stewart, though was forced off after just 26 minutes at the Emirates Stadium and replaced Cameron Archer after suffering yet another issue.

Since leaving Sunderland for Southampton 409 days ago at the time of writing, Stewart has featured just seven times in the league for the Saints with another two appearances coming in cup competitions.

Saints boss Martin told the Daily Echo after the game against Arsenal: "He's got a muscle injury, so we'll scan that tomorrow. I am absolutely gutted for him, he's worked so hard to come back. We are honestly so disappointed for him. Everyone is. We just have to see how bad it is and then I know he'll attack it in the same way he does everything.

"It's hard for him to deal with but he has a huge resilience and character, so we'll have to go again and see how long he's going to be. I don't think any of us will understand the level of frustration, hurt and pain he'll feel right now. I just don't think it's ever easy. A footballer's journey is never easy, whatever age you are. They have to have a certain level of resilience just to make it this far.

"His journey's not been easy either, in the lower leagues and up in Scotland. So, yeah, we will help him, we will support him. Our job is to help these players, especially the young guys and the guys who have not been here long, on their journey. We'll continue to try and do that."

Stewart spent two full seasons at Sunderland after arriving on Wearside from SPL side Ross County in January 2021. Stewart started all 46 league games and three play-off fixtures as Sunderland won promotion from League One during the 2021-22 season. The striker netted 40 goals in total for the Black Cats.