Ex-Sunderland player completes shock transfer to Iranian top flight club

Ex-Sunderland player Didier Ndong has found himself a new club

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter

Former Sunderland midfielder Didier Ndong has completed a transfer to Persian Gulf Pro League side Esteghlal FC.

The Iranian outfit, who finished second in their league last season, confirmed the news on Sunday afternoon, stating that the Gabonese star has signed a one-year deal.

Ndong became Sunderland’s club record signing after completing an ill-fated £13.6 million switch from FC Lorient during the summer prior to their Premier League relegation campaign under David Moyes, but had his contract on Wearside terminated in 2018 after failing to report for pre-season training. At the time, the Black Cats stated that no reason was given for his absence, which ultimately lasted around four months.

In total, Ndong made 54 appearances during his time at the Stadium of Light, scoring just once. The 30-year-old has played for several teams since his departure from Sunderland, and has spent brief stints with Guingamp, Dijon, Yeni Malatyaspor, and most recently, Al-Riyadh.

Last year, Ndong announced that he had retired from international football following a dispute with the Gabonese FA. In a statement released via his Facebook page, the midfielder wrote: “I have solemnly put an end to my international career. No one is indispensable but we always need someone, no matter who we are on this earth. Good luck to you, team-mates, to you, staff, and may the good Lord in his mercy keep you and help you so that we can dream bigger with the national team."

Ndong is not the only eye-catching transfer that Esteghlal have completed this summer, with former Chelsea attacker Gael Kakuta - now 33 - having also arrived in Tehran last week.