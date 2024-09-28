Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The interesting Sunderland headlines you may have missed ahead of this weekend’s clash against Watford

Sunderland face Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday afternoon with Régis Le Bris’ side looking to make it six wins out of seven games in the Championship.

The Black Cats won their last fixture 1-0 at the Stadium of Light against Middlesbrough and sit second in the league behind leaders West Brom, who are currently undefeated under Carlos Corberan.

Summer signing Ian Poveda looks likely to return to the Le Bris’ squad at Watford with Sunderland’s head coach also hopeful regarding the fitness of Alan Browne, who missed the clash against Boro with a knee issue. You can read more regarding injuries here.

Ahead of the game against Watford, we look at some of the more interesting Sunderland stories you may have missed, including Chris Mepham on his Bournemouth contract and Lee Johnson’s role at Manchester City.

Lee Johnson’s short-term Manchester City role

Ex-Sunderland and Fleetwood Town boss Lee Johnson has revealed working with Manchester City on a short-term basis this summer.

The one-time Bristol City manager has been out of work since his sacking by Fleetwood Town last season but was drafted in by the City Group to help manage and coach Manchester City’s loan players during the summer before the appropriate moves could be found for them.

“It was a brilliant gig, really,” Johnson said of the short-term deal at Manchester City. “I really enjoyed it. (Liam) Delap was on that list, (James) McAtee, you've got Rico Lewis that was in there.

But it wasn't only Manchester City players, it was players all across the group. So, as an example, Koki Syoto, the boy that's gone to PPR on loan.Another fantastic Japanese player. It was an eclectic mix of high-quality talent.

“Coaching, obviously, on the pitch next to Pep as well, which is always good. I enjoyed it, but it was only ever a short-term gig. So, unfortunately, a blessing and a curse. A curse element when you have to go out.

Chris Mepham talks contract situation

The Welsh centre-back joined Sunderland on loan during last month’s transfer deadline day and made his first appearance in red and white against Middlesbrough at the Stadium of Light in the Championship last Saturday, playing the full 90 minutes under head coach Régis Le Bris.

“This is my final year and I think the club have the option of next year,” Mepham revealed regarding his contract at Premier League club Bournemouth. “Yeah, I don't want to look too far ahead,” Mepham said when asked about signing for Sunderland permanently after his loan this season. “I think naturally you keep it week by week because a lot can happen in a short period of time.

“Like I said, I think the most important thing for me at this stage of my career is just playing football and getting regular game time which is something I've probably missed over the last couple of years.

“I think all that will look after itself but I think for me the most important thing is just getting game time, staying fit and staying injury-free. Of course, the most important thing is helping the team and trying to do as best I can for the football club.”