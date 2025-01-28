Ex-Sunderland and Celtic player finds new club after 'difficult' free agent spell

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Experienced defender Adam Matthews has signed for Shamrock Rovers.

Former Sunderland full-back Adam Matthews has completed a move to Irish outfit Shamrock Rovers, the club has confirmed.

The 33-year-old has been without a team since leaving Cypriot side Omonia Nicosia over the summer, but has put pen to paper on a deal in South Dublin ahead of the 2025 campaign. During his two-year stint in Cyprus he worked alongside ex-Celtic manager Neil Lennon, with the duo winning a Cypriot Cup in 2023.

Speaking about his arrival at Shamrock Rovers, Matthews said: “I'm delighted to sign. It's been a difficult couple of months for me, trying to get back in, and I'm just grateful for the opportunity. I spoke to the manager and as soon as I spoke to him, it was someone I was interested in, so I'm delighted to get it done.

“I knew Steve McPhail [Shamrock Rovers Director of Football] from Cardiff, and I was doing my coaching badges in the summer. One of the people who take the coaching course said I can put you in contact with Steve, so I messaged him and he just said, ‘Yeah, it might be someone we can do in January’. That's how it came about, and luckily for me, it's got done.

“I've played in a lot of big games, so hopefully I can give something back to the boys, teach them a thing or two, but I'm just looking forward to getting back in, getting fit, and then joining the boys as soon as possible. It's been a tricky couple of months trying to keep fit, so hopefully I'm not too far behind the boys and it takes me a couple of days to get up to speed, but that's my goal, just to get up and going as quick as possible so I can help the boys on the pitch.”

Rovers head coach Stephen Bradley added: “We’re absolutely delighted. He’s one we’ve been working on for a while now and had many conversations. We are delighted to get Adam in, with the level he has played at. Stephen McPhail had actually played with Adam, so we knew quite a lot about him. He will bring really valuable experience, and his ability on the pitch speaks for itself so we’re really looking forward to getting Adam in.”

Matthews began his career at Cardiff City, working his way through the Bluebirds’ academy system before making his professional debut in 2009. The 14-cap Wales international joined Celtic in 2011, registering 150 appearances for the Glasgow giants across all competitions, and winning four league titles and a Scottish Cup in four seasons at Celtic Park.

The defender signed for Sunderland in 2015, recording 67 outings, during which he scored two goals and assisted nine more. After suffering an ankle injury, however, he struggled to regain his place in the first team on Wearside, and was sent out on loan to Bristol City before joining Charlton Athletic on a permanent deal in 2019. Following his stint at the Valley, he would link up with the aforementioned Lennon in Cyprus.