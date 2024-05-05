Ex-Sunderland goalkeeper released by League One club after being first-choice for two years
Former Sunderland goalkeeper Max Stryjek will leave League One club Wycombe Wanderers this summer when his contract club expires.
The 27-year-old has racked up 82 appearances for the Chairboys, 38 of them this season being loaned to Crewe Alexandra but will be one of six players released by Wycombe Wanderers come the summer.
The shot-stopper is currently on loan with Crewe Alexandra having joined the League Two side on an emergency loan towards the back end of the regular campaign. Crewe are set to face Doncaster Rovers over two legs in the play-off semi-finals with a place at Wembley on the line.
“It’s a difficult time to make decisions to let players go and I’d like to thank them for all their hard work for this club during their time here," said Wycombe Wanderers head coach Matt Bloomfield.
"In particular, Max was our first-choice keeper for nearly two years and was unfortunate to lose his place after his red card in February, but I know he’s keen to explore new opportunities and we hope he can end this season on a high during his loan with Crewe in the play-offs, and find the move that’s right for him this summer."
Stryjek was announced as one of seven players who departed Sunderland after failing to make a first-team appearance for the Black Cats back in June 2019 – joining Adam Matthews, Robbin Ruiter and Luke Molyneux on the club’s released list. Stryjek has made 228 senior appearances to date since leaving the Black Cats.
