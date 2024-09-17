Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland took the lead through a spot kick against Plymouth Argyle on Saturday.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Premier League referee Chris Foy has claimed that Sunderland should not have been awarded their first half penalty in Saturday’s away defeat at the hands of Plymouth Argyle.

Regis Le Bris’ side took a 24th minute lead courtesy of a Patrick Roberts spot kick that was converted after ex-Black Cat Bali Mumba was adjudged to have brought down Chris Rigg inside the Argyle box. The home side fought back in the second half, however, taking a 2-1 lead before Romaine Mundle gave Sunderland’s travelling support hope with a late equaliser. But the Pilgrims would settle the contest shortly after when Joe Edwards latched on to a rebounded effort from distance to seal all three points for Wayne Rooney’s men.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And according to Foy, Plymouth should never have been trailing in the first place. Speaking to Sky Sports, the former official suggested that the contact on Rigg which led to Roberts’ opener should not have been deemed enough to warrant a foul.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

He said: "One of the key points of emphasis communicated ahead of the season was the high threshold for penalising contact and that contact with clear consequence is where the threshold for penalties is set. In this case, the referee communicates that a penalty kick has been awarded for a push on Patrick Roberts by Plymouth Argyle's Bali Mumba, as he enters the penalty area.

"Although there is contact, we can see on the replay that this is minimal from the Plymouth Argyle defender and doesn't impact the ability of the attacking player to progress. Therefore, the correct action would have been for play to continue."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roberts’ goal on Saturday was his first in any competition for Sunderland since his stoppage time equaliser against Watford at the Stadium of Light in a 2-2 draw back in April of last year. The winger went the entirety of the 2023/24 campaign without finding the back of the net, but has looked notably brighter in the early stages of the new season.