Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland fell to their first defeat of the Championship season against Plymouth on Saturday

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the immediate aftermath of Sunderland's defeat to Plymouth Argyle, their first of the league campaign, Régis Le Bris admitted it was difficult to put his finger exactly on what had gone wrong.

His team had clearly been too open and vulnerable to the counter attack but the Sunderland boss puts a lot of store in video analysis and once he's been through that process he's likely to give fans a very detailed view on the lessons to learn at his press conference later this week. Le Bris did have a couple of thoughts, though. One was that the international break and the limited training time he'd had with most of his players as a result had impacted the cohesion of the team. The other was that Plymouth Argyle had perhaps found some ways to adapt and hurt Sunderland, the Black Cats losing the surprise factor that they perhaps enjoyed under the new head coach in the opening four fixtures of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is a point clearly in Le Bris' mind. In his pre-match press conference ahead of the game, Le Bris spoke of his delight in how his players have taken on his messages and game model. He now feels he can begin to introduce new ideas to their base, both to improve the team and also to stop them becoming too predictable to the opposition. That latter point is particularly key in possession, this was the first time Sunderland had more of the ball than their opponent (albeit only just) and it threw up some issues in defending when they turned it over.

"It's still a question of adaptation on the pitch," Le Bris said.

"The scenario of the games is always different, the identity is not only high pressure for example. You have to master all the phases of the game, and maybe during one single game one part of the game model will be very useful to win and the other parts not so much. So maybe against Plymouth we will have more possession and so more counterpressing, and these two things will be important.

"We started with only one shape in possession and out of possession, but now the players are mastering these shapes we can begin to introduce new elements. They are able to reach the next layer now so with experience, we can introduce new concepts. From a simple start, we can share more ideas and go very far."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

One thing that Le Bris made clear, however, is that he believes playing with an intensity and taking risks is key to harnessing the club's support - especially at the Stadium of Light.

"I'm still learning about this club," he said."I think the identity of the region and the fans, the history, is very strong. The way we are linking this identity with the game model is interesting I think. We want to take risks, we want to be bold and when we play like that - for example going man-for-man with high pressing, it is very risky and the fans are very aware of this and passionate, and they can give us this energy. This link is very interesting to me."