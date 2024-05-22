The Championship season will finally come to an end this weekend when Southampton and Leeds United meet in the play-off final at Wembley.

That game will finalise the makeup of the top two divisions in English football next season and ensure Sunderland will know all of their opponents for the 2024/25 Championship campaign. Of course, there are more pressing matters for the Black Cats as they aim to appoint a permanent successor to Michael Beale after the former manager left his role at the Stadium of Light earlier this season.

Mike Dodds took interim charge for the final two months of the campaign but his reign came to a close with a 2-0 defeat against Sheffield Wednesday earlier this month - and all eyes are who will become Sunderland’s third permanent manager in under 12 months.

The departures of Beale and Tony Mowbray were far from the only managerial changes across the Premier League and Championship over the last ten months - and that has left a number of clubs look for new managers this summer.

1 . MUTUAL CONSENT: Darren Moore - Sheffield Wednesday Left club: 19th June 2023 Photo: Richard Heathcote Photo Sales

2 . MUTUAL CONSENT: Julen Lopetegui - Wolves Left club: 8th August 2023 Photo Sales

3 . RESIGNED: Neil Warnock - Huddersfield Town Left club: 20th September 2023 Photo Sales