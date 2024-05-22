Every managerial exit in the Premier League and Championship as Sunderland, Chelsea & Norwich look for new bosses

By Mark Carruthers
Published 22nd May 2024, 20:00 BST

There has been a whole host of managerial changes across the top two levels of English football this season.

The Championship season will finally come to an end this weekend when Southampton and Leeds United meet in the play-off final at Wembley.

That game will finalise the makeup of the top two divisions in English football next season and ensure Sunderland will know all of their opponents for the 2024/25 Championship campaign. Of course, there are more pressing matters for the Black Cats as they aim to appoint a permanent successor to Michael Beale after the former manager left his role at the Stadium of Light earlier this season.

Mike Dodds took interim charge for the final two months of the campaign but his reign came to a close with a 2-0 defeat against Sheffield Wednesday earlier this month - and all eyes are who will become Sunderland’s third permanent manager in under 12 months.

The departures of Beale and Tony Mowbray were far from the only managerial changes across the Premier League and Championship over the last ten months - and that has left a number of clubs look for new managers this summer.

Left club: 19th June 2023

1. MUTUAL CONSENT: Darren Moore - Sheffield Wednesday

Left club: 19th June 2023 Photo: Richard Heathcote

Left club: 8th August 2023

2. MUTUAL CONSENT: Julen Lopetegui - Wolves

Left club: 8th August 2023

Left club: 20th September 2023

3. RESIGNED: Neil Warnock - Huddersfield Town

Left club: 20th September 2023

Left club: 4th October 2023

4. SACKED: Xisco Munoz - Sheffield Wednesday

Left club: 4th October 2023 Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

