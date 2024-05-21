Sunderland man posts social media come and get me plea to non-league side after hat-trick
It has been an interesting couple of weeks for Sunderland’s Ellis Taylor.
The 21-year-old found out that he had been released by the Black Cats when the club released their retained list last week. Taylor has been at Sunderland since the age of 11.
However, the midfielder-come-defender’s season isn’t yet over after his stunning hat-trick helped Sunderland to a 4-3 win over Reading in the Premier League 2 play-off semi-finals on Monday evening. Taylor captained Sunderland on the night and netted all three goals with his left foot.
After the game, Hartlepool-born Taylor was praised by Poolies on social media for his goals. Responding to the hype on Twitter, Taylor said: “Any contracts going?” Taylor will be on the lookout for a new club when his contract with Sunderland expires in June but has one more game to play against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League 2 final in London.
