The hat-trick hero is out of contract next month and won’t be staying at Sunderland

It has been an interesting couple of weeks for Sunderland’s Ellis Taylor.

The 21-year-old found out that he had been released by the Black Cats when the club released their retained list last week. Taylor has been at Sunderland since the age of 11.

However, the midfielder-come-defender’s season isn’t yet over after his stunning hat-trick helped Sunderland to a 4-3 win over Reading in the Premier League 2 play-off semi-finals on Monday evening. Taylor captained Sunderland on the night and netted all three goals with his left foot.